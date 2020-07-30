All-New Mercedes-Benz T-Class MPV Teased; Global Launch In 2022

We have always liked the Mercedes-Benz V-Class for the sheer comfort it offers and the practicality quotient of it. However, the V-Class caters to a very niche set of buyers and Mercedes-Benz had been planning to introduce something more affordable and accessible to a wider set of customers. Meet the all-new Mercedes-Benz T-Class! Well, sort of as the German carmaker has just teased it now and is expected to unveil it later this year. The company says that it has been "tailored to the needs of families whilst also being a suitable companion for active leisure enthusiasts."

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class will be positioned below the V-Class, shown in the photo above.

To put it simply, it will be small lifestyle van or MPV. The German carmaker has partnered with Renault for its development and it will be an upgraded version of the Citan. In fact, the teaser image shows us the near identical silhouette to that of the Citan, while the hood line appears to be longer and a bit upright. Speaking about the T-Class Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said, "With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world,", explains the overall concept behind the T-Class. These customers seek attractive and practical compact vehicles - and it is precisely these demands which the new T-Class fulfils."

Mercedes-Benz is intending to make the T-Class slightly more exclusive rather than a manufacturing a re-badged version of the Citan. The company says that it will be identifiable as a Mercedes product at the first glance and we expect it to be up on premium appeal with upmarket materials and advanced technologies being used inside the cabin. Though we don't have much clarity about its powertrain line-up yet, Mercedes has confirmed that both conventional ICE and electrified iterations are on the cards. There is no final word on when the T-Class will make it to our shores but we hope Mercedes considers bringing the T-Class to India in 2022.

