All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships

This will be the fourth generation of the hatchback to be offered for sale in India
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on April 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Select dealers are accepting bookings of the Maruti Suzuki Swift.
  • To launch in May 2024.
  • Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the all-new Swift in India in May 2024. With that said, select Maruti Suzuki dealers have already opened unofficial bookings for the hatchback, with the amount set at Rs 11,000. A dealer source also informed us that dispatches of the all-new Swift are set to begin next month and that only the petrol version of the hatchback will initially be offered for sale, with its CNG derivative to follow later in the year. This will be the fourth generation of the hatchback to be sold in India.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Old: What Are The Differences?

The new Swift will feature a new interior layout, with a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen

 

Globally unveiled, the fourth-gen Swift features an evolutionary design over its predecessor, with a range of new styling cues such as angular headlights, a smaller grille, and new taillamps. The car also appears more upright than the outgoing model, courtesy of design elements such as a redesigned glasshouse and a flat shoulder line extending from the headlights all the way to the rear. On the inside, the new Swift has a completely different layout from the outgoing model, with a dual-tone dashboard and a larger 9.0-inch freestanding touchscreen.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift: Tracing Its Evolution Over Four Generations

 

On the powertrain front, the current K-Series petrol engine is expected to be replaced by the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill that debuted in global markets. The unit in global markets develops 82 bhp and 112 Nm – down from the current car’s 89 bhp and 113 Nm, but is expected to offer higher fuel efficiency than the outgoing model. Expect the engine to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

