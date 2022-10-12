Anand Mahindra Names His New Scorpio-N ‘Bheem’ After Receiving 77% Votes On Twitter

A lot of auto enthusiasts love to name their vehicles because we see them as more than just a tool to go from one place to another. And Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, is no different. The industrialist recently took the delivery of his new Mahindra Scorpio-N and has named the SUV ‘Bheem’. At the time of taking the delivery, Mahindra had asked his Twitter followers for suggestions for a good name. Based on those Anand shortlisted two names Bheem and Bicchu, and ran a Twitter poll for them, in which the former bagged over 77 votes from netizens.

Thank you all for the flood of suggestions for the nickname of my new Scorpio-N. I’ve shortlisted two. Here’s the final shoot-out between them. Need your verdict. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 8, 2022

In a separate Tweet, Anand Mahindra thanked the Twitterati for their suggestions and announced that the name of his new Scorpio-N will be Bheem. In his tweet, he said – “It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM… Thank you for the suggestion.” The Lal here signifies the red colour of the SUV.

It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM…

Thank you for the suggestion..🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/8eKwmDEv4X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2022

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was officially launched on June 27, 2022, priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Since then, the demand for the SUV is skyrocketing. On the first day of the bookings opening Mahindra had bagged over 1 lakh bookings for the new Scorpio-N. And currently, there is a massive waiting period for the SUV.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Review

The Mahindra Scorpio-n comes in 5 different variants which get multiple iterations based on engine and transmission choices. The engine options include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, and both come with the option of a manual and automatic transmission.