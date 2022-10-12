Anand Mahindra Names His New Scorpio-N ‘Bheem’ After Receiving 77% Votes On Twitter

  • Home
Anand Mahindra who recently took delivery of his new Scorpio-N had asked his Twitter followers for suggestions for a good name. Based on those two names were shortlisted - Bheem and Bicchu, and the former won the poll with over 77 votes.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-Oct-22 09:13 AM IST
A lot of auto enthusiasts love to name their vehicles because we see them as more than just a tool to go from one place to another. And Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, is no different. The industrialist recently took the delivery of his new Mahindra Scorpio-N and has named the SUV ‘Bheem’. At the time of taking the delivery, Mahindra had asked his Twitter followers for suggestions for a good name. Based on those Anand shortlisted two names Bheem and Bicchu, and ran a Twitter poll for them, in which the former bagged over 77 votes from netizens.

In a separate Tweet, Anand Mahindra thanked the Twitterati for their suggestions and announced that the name of his new Scorpio-N will be Bheem. In his tweet, he said – “It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM… Thank you for the suggestion.” The Lal here signifies the red colour of the SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was officially launched on June 27, 2022, priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Since then, the demand for the SUV is skyrocketing. On the first day of the bookings opening Mahindra had bagged over 1 lakh bookings for the new Scorpio-N. And currently, there is a massive waiting period for the SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio-n comes in 5 different variants which get multiple iterations based on engine and transmission choices. The engine options include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, and both come with the option of a manual and automatic transmission.

