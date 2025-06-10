HomeNews & Reviews
Apple CarPlay, Maps Get Major Enhancements As iOS 26 Is Unveiled

The latest updates have made Apple CarPlay safer as the idea is to keep driver attention on the road without hiding key navigational information from him.
By Shams Raza Naqvi

Published on June 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Updates have also been provided for CarPlay Ultra
  • Free software updates will be available for iPhone 11 and later devices
  • Public beta will be available starting July 

Tech giant Apple has previewed its latest operating system iOS 26 that amongst other things introduces new features to CarPlay as well as maps. This was announced at the ongoing Apple Worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in California, United States. According to Apple, CarPlay is used over 600 million times everyday and the new updates makes it easier to use than before. New features are available for testing immediately through Apple developer program while public beta will be available starting July. 
 

Apple Car Play 2

New updates provide enhanced navigation features.


The screen has a new design which has a smaller view for incoming calls. This will allow drivers to see who is calling without missing out on directions from the navigation system. Tapbacks and pinned conversations have been added to Messages in CarPlay which Apple says will help the users keep an uninterrupted focus on the road. Free software updates will be available for iPhone 11 and later devices starting this Autumn.

 

Also Read: Apple CarPlay Ultra Unveiled: All You Need To Know

Apple Car Play ultra

CarPlay Ultra has also recieved updates in iOS 26

 

The updates have also been added to recently released CarPlay Ultra, labelled as the next generation of Apple CarPlay. Apple Maps will now let users know about already visited places while an on-device intelligence will be used by iPhone to  understand a user’s daily route better. The system will let the users know of their preferred route when they head out, along with providing information of delays and offering alternate routes.

 

