New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe

With the coming of the RS 660 and the Tuono 660, Aprilia is betting big on middle-weight motorcycles. And the latest to join the ranks could be the Tuareg 660, an adventure motorcycle based on the same platform as the RS 660 and the Tuono 660.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 could be revealed later this year and launched globally in early 2021

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Tuareg 660 was first teased at the 2019 EICMA Show
  • It is likely to get the same engine as the RS 660 and Tuono 660
  • We expect it to be launched globally in early 2021

It was at EICMA 2019 that Aprilia teased the Tuareg 660, a new adventure bike based on the same 660 platform as the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660. We say teased because, the bike was kept in a Perspex box with leaves and shrubs. One could just barely make out few parts of the motorcycle such as the knobby tyres, metal bashplate, handguards, ADV-inspired front end and other such details. And now, over a year later, spyshots of the new 660 cc motorcycle have surfaced, confirming the fact that the Tuareg 660 is not a myth but an actual motorcycle which is now being tested.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Teased

j4ru2fec

(The Aprilia Tuareg 660 was first teased at the 2019 EICMA Show)

The fuzzy spyshots show the profile of the motorcycle and the silhouette instantly reminds you on the Yamaha Tenere 700 and the Honda Africa Twin, with a flat front and no beak. The handlebar sits very tall and differently sized front and rear wheels, which are wire-spoked of course. The pics hardly show any other detail save for regular telescopic forks up front and disc brakes at both ends.

g61k7hnc

(The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is likely to get the same engine as the RS 660 and the Tuono 660)

We suspect that the Tuareg is likely to get the same 660 cc parallel-twin Euro 5 compliant engine which puts out 100 bhp. The engine has been derived from the front cylinders of the 1100 cc Aprilia RSV4 powerplant and uses a 270-degree crankshaft design. On the teaser motorcycle showcased at EICMA 2019, the name 'Tuareg' was written on the tail section of the bike and harks back to the company's old African rally motorcycles. Tuareg is also the name of a Bedouin tribe from North Africa and sits well with the theme of the motorcycle.

We expect the motorcycle to be launched alongside the Tuono 660 sometime next year, probably in early 2021. Will it come to India? We have our doubts.

0 Comments

Source: Aprilia RS 660 World Group

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe
Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules
BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models
Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Super-Moto ABS: All You Need To Know TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Super-Moto ABS: All You Need To Know
2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced 2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced
Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion
MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Catalan GP; Takes Back Lead In Standings MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Catalan GP; Takes Back Lead In Standings
F1: Bottas Wins Russian GP As Hamilton Fails To Equal Schumacher's Record At Sochi  F1: Bottas Wins Russian GP As Hamilton Fails To Equal Schumacher's Record At Sochi 
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities