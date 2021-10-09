  • Home
  • News
  • Arjun Maini Bags Maiden Podium In DTM Norisring With A Second Place Finish

Arjun Maini Bags Maiden Podium In DTM Norisring With A Second Place Finish

Arjun Maini became the first Indian to secure a podium finishing DTM at the Norisring circuit in an action-packed race.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
2 mins read
01-Aug-22 10:33 AM IST
This is Arjun Maini maiden season in DTM and the first podium in the championship
Highlights
  • Arjun Maini finished second in DTM Norisring Race 1
  • Maini finished beat teammate Liam Lawson for a second-placed finish
  • Arjun drives for the Mercedes-AMG affiliated GetSpeed Performance

Mercedes-AMG Getspeed driver Arjun Maini finished second in the latest DTM round held at the circuit of Norisring, bagging his maiden podium finish in the championship. The Indian driver drove impressively starting from fourth place on the grid. Maini showed consistent pace through the weekend right from the practice sessions and hopes were high of him translating it into a podium finish. The driver is behind the wheel of the DTM-spec Mercedes-AMG GT Evo. This is also Maini's first season in DTM.

Maini was quick off the line in the first race of the weekend and nearly made contact at Turn 1, which would've put him out of the race. However, the driver held on to the position really well and was quick to chase the leaders in the race.

15gb1p2g

Arjun Maini bagged his first-ever podium finish after a quick pitstop session helped the driver move up to P2

The race saw driver Maximilian Götz in the lead followed by Liam Lawson in P2 and Philip Ellis in P3. On Lap 24, Ellis made an attempt to pass Lawson for P2 but ended up spinning his car, which allowed Maini to pass the driver and claim P3. He now set his sights to overtake teammate Lawson for P2. He got the opportunity on Lap 26 when the driver made his mandatory pitstop. His team put up a stellar show with a sub-7-second pitstop that allowed Maini to join the race in P2 ahead of Lawson.
 

Also Read: DTM 2021: India's Arjun Maini Gears Up For Maiden Race At Monza
 

The race concluded with Maini holding to second place despite Lawson's attacks and finished 7.651s behind the race winner. The second race of the weekend will now be held tomorrow and we hope to see Maini repeat his incredible performance.

Related Articles
MotoGP Announces Indian Grand Prix Debut In 2023
MotoGP Announces Indian Grand Prix Debut In 2023
16 days ago
Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed
Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed
26 days ago
MotoGP All Set To Arrive In India In 2023, Official Announcement On September 21
MotoGP All Set To Arrive In India In 2023, Official Announcement On September 21
26 days ago
WRC 2, Acropolis Rally Greece: Gaurav Gill Finishes 6th In WRC2 Category
WRC 2, Acropolis Rally Greece: Gaurav Gill Finishes 6th In WRC2 Category
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Mercedes-AMG Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?