Ashok Leyland Reveals New CNG Engine Series For Off-Highway Vehicles

The company's new CNG engine series is the first unit to use the alternative fuel and is targeted at construction and mining vehicle segments.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
17-May-22 04:36 PM IST
Highlights
  • New H series CNG engine to be available in four- and six-cylinder form
  • Engines feature more durable internals to run on CNG
  • First CNG engine series targeted at mining and construction vehicles

Ashok Leyland has revealed a new CNG engine series targeted at construction, mining and off-highway vehicles. The new CNG H Series engine comprises of four-cylinder and six-cylinder units and is the first-ever CNG powerplant targeted at the construction and off-highway segment. The company showcased its new engine at the ongoing EXCON 2022 – South Asia's largest Construction Equipment and Construction Technology Trade Fair - in Bengaluru. The construction, mining and off-highway segments generally comprise vehicles such as earthmovers, excavators and agricultural vehicles i.e. vehicles that are commonly used in construction, mining and farming operations and may or may not be allowed to be driven on roads.

Commenting on the new engine series, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland's expertise in engineering has paved the way for the company to establish itself as a key player in the CNG engine sector, and we aspire to continue to do so by expanding our portfolio of CNG Engines and technology solutions.”

6hroco98

Speaking about the engine, Ashok Leyland says that its new CNG powerplant series gets an ECU-controlled gas leak detector, improved cold-start capability, improved torque low down and more durable internals to run on CNG. The company also says that the engine uses a gear-based torque controller along with a turbocharger to not only improve performance and torque but also boost fuel economy.

The company also says that its new engines meet the emission regulation requirements without the need for a particulate filer or selective catalytic reduction technology.

 “Today, we have introduced CNG engine H series', which is a first for the sector and will have multiple applications for the construction equipment market,” said Rajesh R, VP Defence and PSB, Ashok Leyland.

“This introduction will help us become a formidable force in the CNG and alternate fuel technology space. These innovative engines are the latest in line and can be used across various applications for the growing needs of the construction equipment industry,” he added.

