Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration

The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

15-Sep-23 04:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • It showcases the process of regenerating energy
  • currently available for both Ather 450X Gen 3 and Gen 2 customers
  • Electric vehicles equipped with regenerative braking tend to offer improved city ranges

Ather Energy has introduced a new over-the-air (OTA) update for its 450X electric scooter, focusing on energy restoration through regeneration displayed on the digital console. It is currently available for both Ather 450X Gen 3 and Gen 2 customers. Previously, the Ather dashboard solely provided insights into energy consumption during rides. However, this software update goes a step further by showcasing the process of regenerating energy as well.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Vs 450X: Specs, Features, And Prices

 

The digital console on the 450X exhibits regenerative efforts, whether through the Active Regeneration or Braking Regeneration feature

 

The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options: Active and Braking regen. Active regen requires the rider to twist the throttle forward gently, reducing the scooter's speed. On the contrary, braking regen comes into play when applying the brakes, subsequently charging the battery pack. To further simplify the process, to engage active regeneration, twist the throttle forward, and for brake regeneration, simply engage the brakes.

 

The digital console on the 450X exhibits regenerative efforts, whether through the Active Regeneration or Braking Regeneration feature. Regenerative braking functions like a generator, channelling energy back into the hybrid or electric system, thereby extending the vehicle's range. Electric vehicles equipped with regenerative braking tend to offer improved city ranges.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Review: A Fine Entry E-Scooter That’s Also A Clever Upsell

 

Electric vehicles equipped with regenerative braking tend to offer improved city ranges

 

The Ather 450X boasts a 2.9 kWh battery powering a 6.4 kW motor, delivering a real-world range of 90 km and accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Additionally, there is an optional 3.7 kWh battery, extending the range to 110 km. Pricing for the 2.9 kWh variant stands at Rs 1.38 lakh, while the 3.7 kWh (Gen 3) variant is available at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

# Ather Energy# Ather 450X# Ather electric scooters# Regenerative Braking# Ather 450X electric scooter# Software update

