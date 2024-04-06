Login
Ather Energy Announces Atherstack 6.0 OTA Update: Coasting Regen, WhatsApp Integration And More

With this update, the firm has made significant feature additions such as WhatsApp integration on the dash, Alexa voice aid, and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The update introduces a range of new features.
  • Existing Ather owners will receive AtherStack 6.0 through an OTA update.
  • Alexa Smart Assistant introduces over 50 voice-activated commands in both English and Hindi.

Ather Energy has rolled out the AtherStack 6.0 software update during the 2024 Community Day event. This update introduces a range of features and improvements to enhance the user experience. Significant changes and additions include a revamped mobile application, directly integrating WhatsApp on the Ather dashboard, live location sharing capabilities, 'Ping my scooter' functionality, automatic call response, and integration with Amazon's Alexa.

 

Existing Ather owners will receive AtherStack 6.0 through an over-the-air update, incorporating several of these innovative features into their scooters. The update also brings WhatsApp integration to the dashboard, so riders can conveniently see their recent messages while stationary. The 'Ping my scooter' feature aids in locating the scooter through audio and visual cues, particularly useful in crowded parking spaces. This can be activated via the Ather App.

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh

 

Existing Ather owners will receive AtherStack 6.0 through an OTA update.

 

Moreover, the addition of Alexa Smart Assistant introduces over 50 voice-activated commands in both English and Hindi, allowing users to access vital information through this voice assistant, such as battery status, last parked location, trip feasibility, and navigation assistance. Moreover, it also gets live location sharing, allowing riders to transmit their whereabouts to designated contacts while on the move. 

 

The updated mobile app is aimed at enhancing the user experience with a refreshed interface and the introduction of WidgetX, offering contextual information directly on the home screen. Furthermore, the app provides users with comprehensive insights into their ride history, quantifies savings from the transition to electric vehicles, and observes significant milestones along their journey. Moreover, with this update, the Bengaluru-based firm promises dashboard stability, GPS latching improvements, and mobile app stability. It also enables coasting regen for all customers starting Gen 3 onwards while backward compatibility up till Gen 3.

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter: Everything You Need To Know

 

The Rizta electric scooter will likely feature the latest AtherStack 6.0 first.

 

The community day event also saw the launch of an all-new Rizta family electric scooter. Prices for the Rizta start at Rs 1.10 lakh and go up to Rs 1.45 lakh (all prices, introductory ex-showroom). The brand also launched its latest creation, the Halo Smart Helmet series. It stands out as a premium helmet equipped with advanced smart features, including two speakers provided by Harman Kardon.

 

# Ather Energy# Ather Energy Scooters# AtherStack 6.0# AtherStack 6.0 Software Update# Ather Community Day 2024# Ather OTA update# Ather Rizta Electric Scooter# Ather Halo# Electric Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Bikes# bike# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

