Ather Energy Begins International Ops With Inauguration Of First Retail Outlet In Nepal
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
06-Nov-23 06:41 PM IST
Highlights
- Ather plans to open its second experience centre within the next month
- The Ather 450 X will be the first model from Ather offered in Nepal
- The electric scooter is available with two battery options: a 2.9kWh and a 3.7kWh battery pack
Electric two-wheeler firm Ather Energy has officially inaugurated its first international experience centre (dubbed the Ather Space) in Naxal, Kathmandu, Nepal. This development was made possible through a collaboration with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries and Trading Houses (VOITH). Following the recent announcement of its entry into the Nepalese market, Ather mentioned it has garnered a positive response from customers in Kathmandu for its e-scooter, the Ather 450X.
Ather plans to open its second experience centre within the next month
In partnership with Vaidya Energy, Ather plans to open its second experience centre in Nepal within the next month. Vaidya Energy will also help with the establishment of Ather ‘Grid’ fast-charging points across the country. Additionally, Ather plans to expand its presence to seven cities in Nepal, aiming to establish a total of ten outlets.
The Ather 450X is available with two battery options: a 2.9 kWh and a 3.7 kWh battery pack
Regarding the Ather 450X introduced in Nepal, it is available with two battery options: a 2.9 kWh and a 3.7 kWh battery pack. The smaller 2.9 kWh boasts a certified range of 111 km, meanwhile the larger 3.7 kWh comes with a certified range of 150 km. The electric scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph. Furthermore, it offers various features, including a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with Google Maps integration and auto-hold assist.
