Ather Energy Begins International Ops With Inauguration Of First Retail Outlet In Nepal

Electric two-wheeler firm Ather Energy has officially inaugurated its first international experience centre (dubbed the Ather Space) in Naxal, Kathmandu, Nepal. This development was made possible through a collaboration with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries and Trading Houses (VOITH). Following the recent announcement of its entry into the Nepalese market, Ather mentioned it has garnered a positive response from customers in Kathmandu for its e-scooter, the Ather 450X.

Also Read: Ather 450S Launched In Two Variants; Refreshed 450X Gets Smaller 2.9 kWh Battery

Ather plans to open its second experience centre within the next month

In partnership with Vaidya Energy, Ather plans to open its second experience centre in Nepal within the next month. Vaidya Energy will also help with the establishment of Ather ‘Grid’ fast-charging points across the country. Additionally, Ather plans to expand its presence to seven cities in Nepal, aiming to establish a total of ten outlets.

Also Read: Hero Motocorp And GIC To Invest Rs 900 Crore In Ather Energy

The Ather 450X is available with two battery options: a 2.9 kWh and a 3.7 kWh battery pack

Regarding the Ather 450X introduced in Nepal, it is available with two battery options: a 2.9 kWh and a 3.7 kWh battery pack. The smaller 2.9 kWh boasts a certified range of 111 km, meanwhile the larger 3.7 kWh comes with a certified range of 150 km. The electric scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph. Furthermore, it offers various features, including a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with Google Maps integration and auto-hold assist.

Also Read: Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters