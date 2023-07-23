Athlete Neeraj Chopra Adds A Range Rover Velar To His Garage

Neeraj Chopra, an athlete who created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, has added a luxury SUV to his swanky garage, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The news was shared by a Land Rover Dealership in Haryana on its social media. Neeraj opted for the Santorini Black Metallic shade for his Range Rover Velar. This luxurious SUV is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by many, including standup comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who initially purchased the Velar this year.

The Range Rover Velar is currently offered in petrol and diesel versions, priced at Rs. 89.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is unclear as to which model Neeraj Chopra has purchased; however, in either case, the on-road cost exceeds Rs. 1 crore.

Also Read: Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

Under the hood, both the petrol and diesel versions of the Range Rover Velar are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. The petrol unit makes 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel unit produces 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both come mated to an automatic transmission as standard. The former has a top speed of 217 kmph and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds. The latter has a top speed of 210 kmph, and the numbers on acceleration are 8.3 seconds.

Also Read: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Brings Home A Jeep Meridian

Reportedly, Neeraj Chopra recently won the Lausanne Diamond League with a throw of 87.66m, returning from a muscle injury. Chopra expressed relief and said, "He is still far from his best but feels it is getting better."

"Images of the car are for representation purpose"