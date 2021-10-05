Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition For Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Spotted

Earlier in September, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group announced that the carmaker will give a special Javelin Edition model of the new XUV700 to Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra. The Indian athlete won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in the javelin throw, becoming the first Indian Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics. Now, images of the new Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition, which will be presented to Neeraj Chopra, have leaked online, giving us a glimpse of the special designed SUV.

This special Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition in the photo appears to have been coloured in the Midnight Black shade, and all the chrome bits on the grille, including the new Mahindra logo, has been treated in gold. The SUV also gets a special embroidered motif on the dashboard, which show a figure throwing a javelin and the number '87.58' (meters) signifying Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning record. We also get to see gold stitching on the dashboard. There aren't any other photos of the SUV at the moment, but we believe the SUV is based on the top-spec AX7 variant of the SUV, however, the engine and transmission details are unknown.

The SUV gets a special embroidered motif on the dashboard, which show a figure throwing a javelin and the number '87.58' (meters) Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning record

Neeraj Chopra will not be the only Olympic medallist to get this Javelin Edition. Mahindra will be giving another XUV700 Javelin Edition to Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. He holds the current world record, having thrown 68.55 metres in the Paralympic final. Additionally, Anand Mahindra had also announced that para shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the Women's 10 metres AR Standing SH1 Final, at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, will receive a specially designed SUV customised for people with disabilities. A first of its kind from Mahindra.

The Mahindra XUV700 is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 22.89 lakh; bookings will start from October 7, 2021

The Mahindra XUV700 is the new flagship SUV in the home-grown automaker's line-up, and the company recently announced the full pricing for the new SUV. Prices for the XUV700 start at Rs. 11.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 22.89 lakh. The SUV comes with a host of smart and premium features including Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging. Mahindra also offers connected car technology and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant System) with Level 2 autonomous tech.

Source Rushlane via TeamBHP