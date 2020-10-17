New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China

Audi and FAW are jointly producing the all-electric Q2L e-tron and the plug-in hybrid A6L TFSIe already in China. In addition, the previously imported Audi e-tron has been produced in Changchun since the end of September.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
Audi delivered 512,081 vehicles to customers in China
Audi delivered 512,081 vehicles to customers in China

Audi is expanding its presence in China and for this it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FAW that defines the framework for the joint production of electric vehicles based on the PPE platform. The memorandum of understanding was signed during the Germany-China Automobile Conference, which is currently taking place in Changchun, northern China.

c3dj42dg

By 2025, Audi plans to generate approximately one third of its unit sales in China with electrified cars.

In the future, Audi will also bring to China the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which was developed jointly with Porsche. Several all-electric Audi models are to be produced for the Chinese market on the new PPE platform from 2024 onwards.

Audi and FAW are jointly producing the all-electric Q2L e-tron and the plug-in hybrid A6L TFSIe already in China. In addition, the previously imported Audi e-tron has been produced in Changchun since the end of September. In the coming years, Audi will offer or localize further fully electric models of the e-tron family in China. By 2025, Audi plans to generate approximately one third of its unit sales in China with electrified cars.

fo121feo

Audi and FAW are jointly producing the all-electric Q2L e-tron and the plug-in hybrid A6L TFSIe already in China.

From January through September 2020, Audi delivered 512,081 vehicles to customers in China, which is 4.5 percent more than in the same period of the previous year. Despite the interruptions in production due to the coronavirus, the brand thus achieved the best result in its 30-year history in China.

0 Comments

Audi already produces at four locations in China in the FAW-VW joint venture: in Changchun, Foshan, Tianjin and Qingdao, with a total capacity of approximately 700,000 vehicles.

