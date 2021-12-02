Audi India To Increase Vehicle Prices By 3% From January 2022

Audi India today announced that it will be increasing prices of all its models by 3 per cent owing to rising input and operational costs. The price increase will come into effect from January 1, 2022. Audi is not the only carmaker to announce a rise in price from January next year. Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki too have announced that they will increase the price of its cars and the rising input costs is the reason for this hike.

Audi launched 5 EVs in 2021

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby assuring sustainable growth both for our brand and dealer partners."

Audi India has had a fantastic year as in 2021, the company launched nine new products and this included 5 EVs. There's a lot to look forward to in 2022 and we wait to see what cars come in the new year.