  • Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z Concept Unveiled

authorBy Ameya Naik
1 mins read
12-Jan-23 02:24 PM IST
In March 2021, Lexus had unveiled the LF-Z Concept and now it has come to India. The production version of the car will make its debut in the next couple of years. The LF-Z Electrified is a BEV concept vehicle that is symbolic of Lexus’ brand transformation and incorporates driving performance, styling, and advanced technology. 

 It features a new four-wheel driving force control technology known as “DIRECT4”, which uses the instant responsiveness of an electric motor’s driving force to freely control a vehicle’s four wheels for superior and highly flexible driving performance that sets it apart from conventional vehicles. By fusing the electrification technologies and vehicle motion control technologies it has long cultivated, Lexus aims to evolve driving performance in a way that better connects the driver with their vehicle.

To provide a uniquely BEV driving experience, the interior is equipped with a “Tazuna” cockpit and features an open and minimalist design. The interior embodies an elevated level of Lexus’ human centered approach, an ethos that has been a foundation of the Lexus-brand since 1989.

Also, through dialogue with the driver and based on having learned the driver’s preferences and behavioural traits, AI, acting as a lifestyle concierge, proposes routes and restaurant reservations, among others. By enhancing safety and security along the way, AI enriches the mobility experience.

