  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales April 2022: MG Motor India Sales Down By 21% Year-On-Year

Auto Sales April 2022: MG Motor India Sales Down By 21% Year-On-Year

Despite a 57 per cent month-on-month decline, MG says that demand for the Hector, Astor, and Gloster remains robust.
authorBy Ameya Naik
01-May-22 11:28 AM IST
Auto Sales April 2022: MG Motor India Sales Down By 21% Year-On-Year banner
Highlights
  • MG Motor India sold 2,008 units in the month of April 2022.
  • MG Motor saw a drop of 57% in sales compared to March 2022.
  • The company also saw a drop of 21% in sales compared to April 2021.

MG Motor India today announced the sales of 2,008 units in April 2022. This marks a drop of 21 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. If you compare the sales in April to March 2022, then you will notice that the drop in sales is a significant one as MG Motor India sold 4751 units in March this year and so the month-on-month, the drop is more than 57 per cent. MG, however, says that demand for the Hector, Astor, and Gloster remain robust and there is positive momentum in enquiries and bookings.

mcc3k8n8

The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden & new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world. The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it. We have approached the company on how it plans to tackle this disruption caused due to COVID-19 and also to give us a perspective on the timelines as far as the waiting period goes for cars like the Gloster, Astor and even the Hector. We haven't received a response yet from the company

Related Articles
MG Motor Says India Sought Clarifications On Losses For First Year In Country: Report
MG Motor Says India Sought Clarifications On Losses For First Year In Country: Report
1 day ago
MG Motor India Introduces Doorstep Vehicle Repair And Maintenance Service
MG Motor India Introduces Doorstep Vehicle Repair And Maintenance Service
1 month ago
MG Motor India Announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camps For Customers
MG Motor India Announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camps For Customers
3 months ago
Auto Sales June 2022: MG Motors Records 27% Sales Growth
Auto Sales June 2022: MG Motors Records 27% Sales Growth
4 months ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

MG Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh