Auto Sales April 2022: MG Motor India Sales Down By 21% Year-On-Year

MG Motor India today announced the sales of 2,008 units in April 2022. This marks a drop of 21 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. If you compare the sales in April to March 2022, then you will notice that the drop in sales is a significant one as MG Motor India sold 4751 units in March this year and so the month-on-month, the drop is more than 57 per cent. MG, however, says that demand for the Hector, Astor, and Gloster remain robust and there is positive momentum in enquiries and bookings.

The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden & new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world. The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it. We have approached the company on how it plans to tackle this disruption caused due to COVID-19 and also to give us a perspective on the timelines as far as the waiting period goes for cars like the Gloster, Astor and even the Hector. We haven't received a response yet from the company