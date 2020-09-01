New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent

The GDP growth of 3.4 per cent in India's agriculture sector in Q1 has reflected in Mahindra's tractor sales as well in the last three months, recording a positive growth despite the coronavirus crisis.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Mahindra's tractor sales have witnessed a growth in the last three months.

Highlights

  • Mahindra's tractor sales have witnessed a growth in the last three months
  • The growth is primarily attributed to a good Kharif crop season.
  • Positive GDP growth in agriculture sector in Q1 reflects in sales as well

Mahindra Farm Equipment has recorded a sales growth of 65 per cent in August 2020 at 24,458 units as compared to 14,817 it sold in the same month last year. The company's domestic sales in the same month went up by 69 per cent at 23,503 units as compared to 13,871 units which were sold in the same month last year. In the same month, its exports increased marginally by 1 per cent at 955 units as compared to 946 units which were shipped out in August last year.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

XUV500

XUV300

KUV100 NXT

Bolero Camper

Bolero

TUV300

Supro

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Marazzo

Xylo

NuvoSport

e2oPlus

TUV300 Plus

e-Verito

Alturas G4

Verito

Verito Vibe

f6ovfmeo

Tractor sales in general have picked up in the last three months owing to a good Kharif season.

In fact, the GDP growth of 3.4 per cent in India's agriculture sector in Q1 has aptly reflected in Mahindra's tractor sales as well. Despite the coronavirus crisis, in June 2020, farm equipment sales went up by 10 per cent to 36,544 units and in July it recorded an uptick of 27 per cent in July 2020 at 25,402 units. The positive growth is primarily attributed to the increase in Kharif sowing area due to a good harvest season and bountiful monsoon, leading to good rural cash flows. That said, a comparatively low base in 2019 has also added to the percentage increase.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know

ke6vj8d

Mahindra Farm Equipment recorded a growth of 65 per cent in August 2020.

0 Comments

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra said, "We have sold 23,503 tractors in the domestic market during August 2020, a growth of 69 per cent over last year. On the back of highest ever sales in July, we have clocked yet another highest ever sales in August. The Tractor industry growth continues to remain strong in August. This is primarily on account of continued positive sentiment, due to increase in Kharif sowing area, thereby indicating a bumper harvest, bountiful monsoon, good rural cash flows. We expect rural sentiments to remain positive and translate into robust tractor demand as we move into the festive period." However, Mahindra Farm Equipment's cumulative sales from April to August 2020 have witnessed a decline of 5 per cent at 1,15,517 units as compared to 1,21,159 units sold during the same period last year. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up

Latest News

Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent
Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch
Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued
MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2 Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent
German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report
Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 7.95 - 12.3 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.25 - 13.51 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities