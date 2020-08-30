2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 has finally made the BS6 transition and is now on sale in India. As we earlier reported, Mahindra started with the production of the Marazzo BS6 in July itself and is now offering it in three variants only. While mechanically the only update is that the diesel engine is BS6 compliant now, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo gets some updates on the inside. Here's everything you need to know about the new Mahindra Marazzo BS6.

Compared to the BS4 models, the BS6 Marazzo M2 is ₹ 90,000 more expensive. It gets two new variants- M4+ and M6+ which offer more features and are ₹ 72,000 and ₹ 42,000 pricier compared to the M4 and M6 trims respectively The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 will be offered in three variants only. Unlike the BS4 model, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will be offered in only three variants - M2, M4+, and M6+. The top-end Mahindra Marazzo M8 has been discontinued. The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 for the first time is being offered in both seven and eight seater seating configuration options. The BS4 Marazzo was offered just with seven-seater configuration. Both the bench seats will continue to come with 60:40 split, and while the single seat of the second row gets one-touch tumble function. The Mahindra Marazzo M8 now comes with a bench for the second row instead of captain seats. The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 remains identical in terms of design and overall appearance. While the M4+ variant gets smaller 16-inch alloy wheels, the new top-of-the-line M6+ trim gets larger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin of the Mahindra Marazzo remains unchanged in terms of design and layout. The Mahindra Marazzo M6+ variant gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, cruise control, power-folding wing mirrors and rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines among others. On the outside, the Mahindra Marazzo gets cornering lights, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights. It also gets dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and disc brakes at all corners. Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will continue to get the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which is BS6 compliant now while power figures remain unchanged. It belts out 121 bhp at 3500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1750 - 2500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while it is expected to be offered with an optional automatic transmission soon.

