Planning To Buy A Used Mahindra Marazzo? Pros And Cons

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV has been one of the strong sellers in the MPV segment in India. The company in fact has been receiving a lot of orders for the Marazzo but the semi-conductor shortage and the covid crisis has seen production for the car take a back seat. But if you still want one, there are a lot of options in the used car market. Right from model years 2018 to 2020, the Marazzo is available from 8 lakh to 13.5 lakh in the used car market (price depending on the variant that is available). So if you want a family car which is as spacious as the Marazzo, well we list out the Pros and Cons of the car, to help you with your buying decision.

PROS

The Marazzo is a spacious MPV and there's enough space for 7 people. There are lots of creature comforts too for the occupants The NVH levels on the Marazzo are excellent and the best by far in the MPV segment Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will continue to get the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which is BS6 compliant now while power figures remain unchanged. It belts out 121 bhp at 3500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1750 - 2500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. If you go in for the M6+ variant you will get features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, cruise control, power-folding wing mirrors and rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines among others.

CONS