Planning To Buy A Used Mahindra Marazzo? Pros And Cons
The Mahindra Marazzo MPV has been one of the strong sellers in the MPV segment in India. The company in fact has been receiving a lot of orders for the Marazzo but the semi-conductor shortage and the covid crisis has seen production for the car take a back seat. But if you still want one, there are a lot of options in the used car market. Right from model years 2018 to 2020, the Marazzo is available from 8 lakh to 13.5 lakh in the used car market (price depending on the variant that is available). So if you want a family car which is as spacious as the Marazzo, well we list out the Pros and Cons of the car, to help you with your buying decision.
PROS
- The Marazzo is a spacious MPV and there's enough space for 7 people. There are lots of creature comforts too for the occupants
- The NVH levels on the Marazzo are excellent and the best by far in the MPV segment
- Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will continue to get the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which is BS6 compliant now while power figures remain unchanged. It belts out 121 bhp at 3500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1750 - 2500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
- If you go in for the M6+ variant you will get features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, cruise control, power-folding wing mirrors and rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines among others.
CONS
- All the big features are only available in the top end variant of the Marazzo
- The boot space in the Marazzo is not much hence if you are a family of 7 heading for a trip, it will be a problem to fit all your luggage in the car
- There is no automatic transmission available on the Marazzo