The much-awaited BS6 compliant 2020 Mahindra Marazzo MPV has been finally launched in India, priced at ₹ 11.25 lakh to ₹ 13. 51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was just earlier this month that we told you about Mahindra commencing production of the MPV, and we had also mentioned that it will be launched in India soon. While the car was supposed to be launched much earlier, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown had forced Mahindra to delay its arrival. However, considering we have already entered the festive season, the timing might just be right for the BS6 Marazzo.

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Prices M2 ₹ 11.25 lakh M4+ ₹ 12.37 lakh M6+ ₹ 13.51 lakh

Unlike the BS4 model, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will be offered in only three variants - M2, M4+, and M6+, and all three will be available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations. The former will come with captain seats for the middle row and a bench seat at the rear, while the 8-seater option will have bench seats in both second and third row. Both the bench seats will continue to come with 60:40 split, and while the single seat of the second row gets one-touch tumble function, the rest of the rear seats can only be folded.

Mahindra Marazzo 10.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

In terms of design and styling, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo receives no changed

Visually, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo gets no noticeable changes and in terms of features, while the M2 trim largely remained unchanged, the newly added M4+ and M6+ gets a bunch of additional features compared to the previously offered M4 and M6 variants. For instance, compared to the M4 that only came with steel wheels with covers, the M4+ comes with alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Mahindra Marazzo also remains unchanged

Similarly, the M6+ trim will get larger 17-inch alloy wheels, one-touch up/down driver window, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines, which were earlier offered with the top-spec M8 trim. However, the Marazzo now misses out on Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with faux leather upholstery, cooled glove box, cruise control and power-folding ORVMs. The Marazzo continues to get features like cornering lights, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and safety features like dual airbags. ABS with EBD, and all 4 disc brakes.

Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will continue to get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine, however, it's now BS6 compliant. The motor makes the same 121 bhp at 3500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm at 1750 to 2500 rpm, which will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. So, this time too we do not have an automatic option.

