Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon

The Coronavirus outbreak happened right at the brink of the BS6 transition timeline and put off many launches. Many models were updated to meet the BS6 emission norms well ahead of the deadline, while customers had to wait for some models which got delayed due to COVID-19. The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is one of the anticipated models people have been curious about and we can now confirm that it will be launched soon. Mahindra has already started with the production of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo and will be making an official price announcement shortly.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

Mahindra Marazzo 10.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Mahindra Marazzo M8 now comes with a bench seat for the second row instead of captain seats

In fact, the Indian automaker has quite some pent-up demand for the BS6 Marazzo and is looking forward to ramping up its production in the next few weeks. Replying to carandbike over a mail query, Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division - M&M said, "Production of the Marazzo BS6 has begun. As is the case with any new product intervention, especially in this time of COVID-19, supply of the Marazzo BS6 will be ramped-up over the next few weeks to meet demand." Mahindra had manufactured 36 units of the Marazzo MPV last month at the Nashik plant.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar: New vs Old

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is expected to go on sale shortly.

The Major update in the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will be the BS6 compliant engine. The same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine has been upgraded to meet the emission standards. The powertrain belts out 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the model is expected to get an automatic transmission as well by the end of this year or in the first half of 2021. The Mahindra Marazzo is the first body-on-ladder vehicle with a front wheel drive set-up and the updated model will be based on the same construction.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.