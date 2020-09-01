Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent

Auto sales have gradually started to get back on the growth trajectory ahead of the festive season. Mahindra has recorded a marginal year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales of 1 per cent for its passenger vehicles in August 2020 at 13,651 units as compared to 13,507 units it sold in the same month last year. To give you a perspective, the automaker recorded a YoY PV sales decline of 34 per cent in July 2020 selling 11,025 units, while in June 2020 its sales went down by a good 57 per cent at 8075 units. The sales in both months took a hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mahindra has registered a growth in its SUVs sales in August 2020.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra Automotive said, "At Mahindra, we continue to see good recovery in demand both for SUVs and Pick-ups in the Small Commercial Vehicles segment. For the month of August, we have registered growth in both SUVs and Pick-ups. We have been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep our focus on it."

Mahindra's CV sales went up by 4 per cent in August 2020.

In the commercial vehicles (CV) segment, Mahindra witnessed a growth of 4 per cent at 15,299 units August 2020 as against 14,684 units it sold a year ago. The company's exports stood at 1,169 units last month. That said, Mahindra's three wheelers' sales went down by 94 per cent at 307 units as comparted to 5373 units in the same month last year. The company's overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 30,426 units in August 2020, as compared to 36,085 units it sold a year ago, a de-growth of 15.68 per pent.

