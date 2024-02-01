Login

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
By Jafar Rizvi

Published on February 1, 2024

  • Domestic sales stood at 23,197 units
  • Exports accounted for 1,412 units
  • There is a month-over-month growth of 7.61 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has revealed its monthly sales figures for January 2024. During this period, the automaker registered its highest-ever monthly sales, with 24,609 vehicles sold cumulatively. The company achieved sales of 23,197 units in the domestic market, while 1,412 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder were exported.

 

Toyota sold  23,197 vehicles in the domestic market in January 2024. 

 

When comparing the sales figures of January 2024 with the corresponding period last year, where the brand sold 12,835 units, there is a significant year-on-year growth of 92 per cent. Moreover, in contrast with the previous month – December 2023 – where TKM sold 22,867 units, Toyota has witnessed a month-over-month growth of about 7.61 per cent in its sales.

 

Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface

 

In other news, Toyota has announced its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The brand will showcase a full range of electrified vehicle technologies, including battery electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, and flexible fuel vehicles.

 

There is a month-over-month growth of 7.61 per cent. 

 

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Last calendar year, we reported our best performance in the country by selling 2,33,346 units. In the new year, we plan to enhance momentum by executing our long-term growth strategy. This involves our focus on three key areas, such as developing cleaner and greener products, driving production efficiencies, and enhancing overall customer delight. We believe that these will be the core of further enhancing Toyota's brand presence and capitalising on the expanding opportunities in the market."

 

