Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- Domestic sales stood at 23,197 units
- Exports accounted for 1,412 units
- There is a month-over-month growth of 7.61 per cent
Toyota Kirloskar Motors has revealed its monthly sales figures for January 2024. During this period, the automaker registered its highest-ever monthly sales, with 24,609 vehicles sold cumulatively. The company achieved sales of 23,197 units in the domestic market, while 1,412 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder were exported.
Toyota sold 23,197 vehicles in the domestic market in January 2024.
When comparing the sales figures of January 2024 with the corresponding period last year, where the brand sold 12,835 units, there is a significant year-on-year growth of 92 per cent. Moreover, in contrast with the previous month – December 2023 – where TKM sold 22,867 units, Toyota has witnessed a month-over-month growth of about 7.61 per cent in its sales.
Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
In other news, Toyota has announced its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The brand will showcase a full range of electrified vehicle technologies, including battery electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, and flexible fuel vehicles.
There is a month-over-month growth of 7.61 per cent.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Last calendar year, we reported our best performance in the country by selling 2,33,346 units. In the new year, we plan to enhance momentum by executing our long-term growth strategy. This involves our focus on three key areas, such as developing cleaner and greener products, driving production efficiencies, and enhancing overall customer delight. We believe that these will be the core of further enhancing Toyota's brand presence and capitalising on the expanding opportunities in the market."
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6702 second ago
Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.
-6447 second ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
-3302 second ago
We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.
-551 second ago
Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year
56 second ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
5 minutes ago
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
45 minutes ago
Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.
1 hour ago
In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
1 hour ago
Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.
1 hour ago
Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.
19 days ago
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
25 days ago
The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.
26 days ago
Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup
26 days ago
The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.
27 days ago
Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.