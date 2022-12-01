Auto Sales November 2022: Toyota Sales Down By 9.5%

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) announced that it sold 11,765 units in the month of November this year. Compared to the same period last year, the company’s sales are down by 9.5 per cent. In fact, if you compare the sales figures to the that of October , the month-on-month drop too is over 10.4 per cent. One of the reasons for this drop can be attributed to the fact that the company has halted bookings for the diesel Innova Crysta .

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We began last month with demand soaring and positive sentiments building towards the unveil of the much awaited, all- new Innova HyCross. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder too, has been receiving good traction from the market.”

He went on to state that the cumulative wholesales from April to November 2022, registered a growth of 31 per cent when compared to cumulative wholesales in the same period last year. The HyCross will be launched in India in January 2023 and deliveries too will begin soon. The company has already opened bookings for the car and has received good traction for it.

The HyCross is only made available with a petrol engine and a hybrid version as well. There is no manual transmission on offer yet on the car and the full hybrid gets an e-CVT while the petrol is available with a CVT gearbox.