Auto Sales October 2022: Toyota’s Sales Grow By 6%

The growth story in the automotive industry continues. Toyota Kirloskar Motors announced that it has sold a total of 13,143 units in the month of October 2022. The company sold 12440 units in the month of October 202 and hence witnessed a year-on-year growth of 6 per cent. However, compare this number to what the company achieved in September this year and you notice that sales are down by more than 14 per cent. The cumulative wholesales in the current Financial Year from April to October 2022, look promising though as the company clocked 56 per cent growth year-on-year.

The Toyota Glanza was launched in 2022 and that too has been well received

Commenting on the month’s performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand continues to grow as we witness strong bookings for the Self Charging Hybrid Electric Model - Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received a phenomenal response with booking orders exceeding our expectations.”

The Innova Crysta is also a strong seller for the company