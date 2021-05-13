Bajaj Auto Announces Employee Benefits In COVID-19 Second Wave

Bajaj Auto has announced further support for the company's employees as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the country. The company has announced several new measures both for its employees, and in the overall fight to curb the pandemic, in addition to other initiatives already undertaken by the company over the past one year, Bajaj said in a statement. COVID-19 has shown that mental well-being of employees is as important as physical, and they need to be cared for in a wholesome manner, the company statement said.

Bajaj Auto is India's leading automobile exporter, and the largest exporter of motorcycles

Commenting on the various initiatives undertaken by the company, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, said, "When asked how should we treat others, Ramana Maharshi replied, 'There are no others.' It is with this sense of oneness that we shall do our utmost for any extended families of Bajaj Auto who might be devastated by the loss of their loved ones who went beyond the call of duty in the face of this pandemic."

Bajaj Auto announced that under the new policy, in the unfortunate event of an employee's death due to COVID, his/her family will receive monetary support up to a period of two years after their demise. The company will also assist in dependant children's education till graduation in any field of their choice. In addition to this, there will be a 5-year hospitalisation insurance for all family members of the employee who may have died due to COVID-19. The larger Bajaj Group has also announced several other measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a ₹ 300 crore pledge, as well as setting up facilities for tests and treatment at multiple COVID care facilities, which have been set up at Bajaj Auto's plant locations for employees, their families, and the community at large.

