Bajaj Auto Q4 Net Profit Rises 2 Per Cent, Rising Input Costs Hit Margins

Despite a 26 per cent rise in revenues, as well as 18 per cent increase in overall volumes, the company said it faced high input costs which hit margins.

Bajaj Auto reports net profit of Rs. 1,332 crore during the January to March, 2021 period expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto reports Q4 net profit of Rs. 1,332 crore
  • Revenue from operations is reported at Rs. 8,596 crore
  • Volumes motorcycles in both domestic and overseas markets remain strong

Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) has reported a 1.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹ 1,332 crore, compared to ₹ 1,310 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The two-wheeler major's revenue grew 26 per cent to ₹ 8,596 crore, against ₹ 6,816 crore in the same period a year ago. In a statement, Bajaj Auto said the company witnessed a sharp increase in inputs costs during January to March, 2021, and it expects input costs to continue to increase in Q1 FY 2022 (April to June 2021) as well.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Records Healthy Sales Growth Of 52 Per Cent In March 2021

4dak6rd8

Bajaj Auto's volumes stay healthy, both in domestic and overseas markets

For the financial year 2021 (April 2020 to March 2021), net profit declined 11 per cent to ₹ 4,555 crore against the previous financial year ( ₹ 5,100 crore), while revenue declined by 7 per cent to ₹ 27,741 crore in FY21, against ₹ 29,919 crore in FY20. As on March 31, 2021, the company's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹ 17,689 crore, as against ₹ 14,322 crore as on March 31, 2020.

Also Read: Strong Exports Steady Bajaj Auto Sales In February 2021

lcg08brc

In April 2021, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 was launched

In terms of volumes, the fourth quarter of FY 2020-21 recorded a healthy double-digit growth in volume for motorcycles sales in the domestic market, overall exports and auto spare parts business, Bajaj Auto said. In the domestic market, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 continued to be a strong seller, with volumes of 1,28,000 units in the quarter under review, compared to just 51,000 units in the same quarter a year ago. Overall exports in the quarter was recorded at over 6,35,000 units.

Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Lanuched At ₹ 93,690

0 Comments

For the financial year 2020-21, Bajaj Auto exported nearly 18 lakh motorcycles, while total exports (including commercial vehicles) were over 20 lakh units, for the third year in a row. The Bajaj Pulsar range sold over 12.5 lakh motorcycles in both domestic and international markets, the highest-ever volumes for the Pulsar range. In FY21 (April 2020 to March 2021), KTM, along with Husqvarna sold 1,43,000 units in both domestic and export numbers, registering the highest-ever combined volumes for the two brands.

