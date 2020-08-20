Benelli India Plans To Launch 7 BS6 Motorcycles In The Next Few Months

Benelli India has confirmed that it will be launching seven BS6 motorcycles over the course of the next few months. These motorcycles include the TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, 302S, 302R, Leoncino 250 and the TNT 600i. At present, the only BS6 Benelli model on sale is the Imperiale 400, which was launched in July 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 Imperiale is about ₹ 20,000 more expensive than the BS4 model. So, it is likely that other BS6 Benelli models could have similar price difference, compared to the BS4 models.

(The BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launch is in the pipeline as well)

All models mentioned above were on sale in India as BS4 models and it is good to know that no model will be discontinued. The company hasn't revealed details about the launch timelines of these motorcycles. In terms of new models, we could see the Benelli TRK 802 being launched in India in early 2021.

(Benelli will launch the 302R in a BS6 variant as well)

The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 gets the same 374 cc single-cylinder engine as before, making 20.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with peak torque of 29 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox like before. In terms of design, the Imperiale 400 stays the same as before. We expect the other BS6 models to carry over the same design as well. Benelli India is accepting bookings for the updated Imperiale at a token amount of ₹ 6,000 which is fully refundable. The motorcycle comes with a 3 years/unlimited km warranty as standard.

