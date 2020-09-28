Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion

The centre will allow Bentley to meet increased consumer demand for its current range of vehicles

A new state-of-the-art engineering test facility, built at the headquarters of Bentley Motors in Crewe, UK, is nearing completion. In place of the traditional final beam marking the occasion, a native British Oak tree was planted by Members of the Bentley Board for Manufacturing and Engineering, laying down roots for the future. The engineering test facility is the latest phase in on-going development at the Pyms Lane site where all Bentleys are handcrafted. With topping out traditionally celebrated with the final construction beam being fitted, Bentley instead planted a tree to signify the company's continued commitment to increasing sustainability and developing biodiversity around its site in Crewe.

The facility will complete full internal construction and open in 2021, covering more than 4,600 square metres over two storeys.

Dr. Matthias Rabe, Member of the Board for Engineering commented “This new facility will further enhance our already industry-leading, modern factory headquarters and will enable us to grow as we look towards the electrification of our model range. Additionally, and crucially, it will allow us the independence to test our own engines as we rapidly accelerate our journey towards electrification.”

The British marque has already confirmed that it will offer hybrid or electric variants of all of its models by 2023.

The centre will allow Bentley to meet increased consumer demand for its current range of ultra-luxury vehicles, including the performance-orientated Flying Spur, the Continental GT and the New Bentayga. The British marque has already confirmed that it will offer hybrid or electric variants of all of its models by 2023. It will allow Bentley to carry out the latest WLTP fuel and efficiency test procedures more swiftly in-house.

