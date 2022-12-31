  • Home
  Berkshire Hathaway Sells $34.4 Million Worth Of Shares In China's BYD

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 14.95%
authorBy Reuters
31-Dec-22 12:04 PM IST
Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$267.69 million ($34.43 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 14.95% on Dec. 8, down from 15.07%, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.7745 Hong Kong dollars)

 

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Louise Heavens)

