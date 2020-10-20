Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season

New Cars and Bikes in India
Big Discounts Of Up To ₹ 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season

Several automobile OEMs has decided to attract maximum buyers with huge discounts and attractive deals. Here's a list of discounts offered on the BS6 compliant cars this month.

Charanpreet Singh
Best offers on BS6 compliant cars during the festive period expand View Photos
Best offers on BS6 compliant cars during the festive period

Highlights

  • Maximum discount on BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 flagship SUV
  • Honda is offering savings of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on BS6 Civic
  • Tata Harrier BS6 is listed with discount of up to Rs. 65,000

Car manufacturers have always bid big on the festive season especially for sales and that's also because consumer buying sentiment is on a high. It's an auspicious period to bring home new products, particularly new cars abd the best way to attract the crowd is by offering discounts. Car manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned to lure the buyers with benefits like cash discounts, exchange offers, corporate benefits and more. We have compiled a list of massive discounts and attractive deals being offered on the BS6 compliant cars during this festive season this month.

Also Read: Mahindra Rolls Out Festive Discounts Of Up To ₹ 3.06 Lakh​

nuejva14

The BS6 compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV gets discount of Rs 3.06 lakh

The Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV is listed on its official website with a total benefit of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. These special deals are inclusive of cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. Customers can avail cash benefit of up to ₹ 2.20 lakh along with corporate discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 16,000, and ₹ 50,000 respectively. There are also additional offers available on the SUV worth ₹ 20,000. It is worth noting that the benefits are valid up till October 31, 2020. Apart from the flagship SUV, Mahindra is proffering benefits on its entire line-up, except the recently launched all-new Thar.

Renault India is providing attractive benefits on its entire product portfolio during this festive season. The discount offered on the BS6 compliant Duster 1.5-litre is the most lucrative one. The SUV has been listed with a total discount of ₹ 1 lakh that includes exchange benefit of ₹ 25,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20,000. Buyers will also get cash benefit of ₹ 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000.

The Hyundai Elantra is also up for sale with total discounts of up to ₹ 1 lakh. This offer is valid for the petrol version, inclusive of cash discount and exchange bonus. The diesel model, however, misses out on cash discount but, there's an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000 on offer. Hyundai is not offering any corporate offer on the sedan. The South Korean manufacturer is also providing offers on Grand i10, Santro, Hyundai Aura, i20 and more.

vqmo5jfc

Honda's flagship sedan is also available with huge discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh

Honda Civic sedan is listed on the official website with a discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. Customers will be able to avail this offer on the diesel version. However, the petrol model is listed with a cash discount of ₹ 1 lakh across the grade. Other BS6 Honda cars like the Jazz, WR-V, Amaze, new-gen City are also listed with attractive benefits.

Also Read: Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month​

As for the BS6 compliant Tata Harrier, the 5-seater SUV comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 65,000. It includes an exchange offer and consumer scheme up to ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 25,000, respectively. The Indian carmaker is also offering a special corporate discount on the SUV. Other than the Harrier, Tata Motors is also offering big discounts on Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon SUV.

