Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month

Tata Motors is giving big discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on the BS6 compliant Tiago, Nexon, Tigor & Harrier flagship SUV. This includes exchange benefits, consumer schemes, and corporate discounts.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Discount benefits are applicable on the BS6 Nexon, Tigor, Tiago & the Harrier SUV expand View Photos
Discount benefits are applicable on the BS6 Nexon, Tigor, Tiago & the Harrier SUV

Highlights

  • No discounts offered on the Tata Altroz premium hatchback
  • BS6 Tata Harrier SUV is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000
  • These offers on BS6 Tata car are valid until October 2020

With the festive season already underway in the country, several auto manufacturers are offering huge discounts on their products to attract maximum buyers during this auspicious period. Tata Motors doesn't wish to be left behind, thus the carmaker is offering deals of up to ₹ 65,000 across its product line up, except Altroz premium hatchback. The cars listed with these festive benefits include Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. These benefits comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer, which are valid until October 2020.

Also Read: Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By ₹ 26,000

vqe3a4m

Discount offers on Tata cars are valid till October 31, 2020

Starting with Tata's flagship product - Harrier, the 5-seater SUV is listed with discounts of up to ₹ 65,000. It includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 40,000 respectively. Notably, these offers on the Harrier are not applicable on the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. However, customer opting for these variants can avail benefits of exchange offers of ₹ 40,000 only. Apart from these offers, the carmaker is also offering corporate discount on the SUV.

Also Read: Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels​

The Nexon sub-compact SUV is also a part of Tata's festive offers. Discounts on the subcompact SUV comprise an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant. Apart from this, buyers can also avail a corporate discount on the SUV. There are no offers on the petrol variant.

sup9tbtk

The BS6-compliant Tata Tigor is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 30,000

0 Comments

The Tigor sedan is also listed on the website with total benefits of ₹ 30,000 comprising of consumer scheme and exchange of ₹ 15,000 each. The Tiago hatchback also gets maximum benefits of ₹ 25,000 including consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted In Brazil; New Features Revealed
Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted In Brazil; New Features Revealed
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900
Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900
Government Begins Construction Of Zojila Tunnel On The Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Government Begins Construction Of Zojila Tunnel On The Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Ducati V4 Granturismo: All You Need To Know
Ducati V4 Granturismo: All You Need To Know
Honda Rebel 1100 Revealed In Patent Images
Honda Rebel 1100 Revealed In Patent Images
Tesla's Batteries Have A Capacity Of 3.5 Million Kilometres Says Researcher
Tesla's Batteries Have A Capacity Of 3.5 Million Kilometres Says Researcher
Elon Musk's Vegas Loop May Not Be As Good As Advertised 
Elon Musk's Vegas Loop May Not Be As Good As Advertised 
Aprilia RS 660: All You Need To Know
Aprilia RS 660: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Rolls Out Festive Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Rolls Out Festive Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch
Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch
Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nexon

SUV, 21.5 Kmpl
Tata Nexon
Price Starts
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,529 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago

Hatchback, 23.84 Kmpl
Tata Tiago
Price Starts
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,549 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Harrier

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Tata Harrier
Price Starts
₹ 13.84 - 20.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,730 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor

Sedan, 17 - 21 Kmpl
Tata Tigor
Price Starts
₹ 5.39 - 7.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,189 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Hexa

SUV, 14.5 Kmpl
Tata Hexa
Price Starts
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,965 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Safari Storme

SUV, 13.9 - 14.1 Kmpl
Tata Safari Storme
Price Starts
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,006 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nexon EV

SUV, 312 Km/Full Charge
Tata Nexon EV
Price Starts
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,041 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nano

Hatchback, 21.9 Kmpl
Tata Nano
Price Starts
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,908 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Zest

Sedan, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Zest
Price Starts
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,087 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago NRG

Hatchback, 23.8 Kmpl
Tata Tiago NRG
Price Starts
₹ 5.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,645 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor EV

Sedan, 142 Km/Full Charge
Tata Tigor EV
Price Starts
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,807 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago JTP

Hatchback, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tiago JTP
Price Starts
₹ 6.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,908 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Bolt

Hatchback, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Bolt
Price Starts
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,550 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor JTP

Sedan, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tigor JTP
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
03:16
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-20 06:33 PM IST
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM IST
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Pratap Bose, Head Of Design For Tata Motors | carandbike
01:29:29
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Pratap Bose, Head Of Design For Tata Motors | carandbike
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 21-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Ampere Magnus Pro, Triumph Tiger 900, Tataâs JTP Brand
03:07
Ampere Magnus Pro, Triumph Tiger 900, Tataâs JTP Brand
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 10:06 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
19:18
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Apr-20 01:49 PM IST
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Tata Tigor Abs Bed
Tata Tigor Abs Bed
Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Chrome Pack
Chrome Pack
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front View
Tata Hexa Front View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Boot
Tata Nano Boot
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities