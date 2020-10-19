Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month

With the festive season already underway in the country, several auto manufacturers are offering huge discounts on their products to attract maximum buyers during this auspicious period. Tata Motors doesn't wish to be left behind, thus the carmaker is offering deals of up to ₹ 65,000 across its product line up, except Altroz premium hatchback. The cars listed with these festive benefits include Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. These benefits comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer, which are valid until October 2020.

Discount offers on Tata cars are valid till October 31, 2020

Starting with Tata's flagship product - Harrier, the 5-seater SUV is listed with discounts of up to ₹ 65,000. It includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 40,000 respectively. Notably, these offers on the Harrier are not applicable on the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. However, customer opting for these variants can avail benefits of exchange offers of ₹ 40,000 only. Apart from these offers, the carmaker is also offering corporate discount on the SUV.

The Nexon sub-compact SUV is also a part of Tata's festive offers. Discounts on the subcompact SUV comprise an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant. Apart from this, buyers can also avail a corporate discount on the SUV. There are no offers on the petrol variant.

The BS6-compliant Tata Tigor is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 30,000

The Tigor sedan is also listed on the website with total benefits of ₹ 30,000 comprising of consumer scheme and exchange of ₹ 15,000 each. The Tiago hatchback also gets maximum benefits of ₹ 25,000 including consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively.

