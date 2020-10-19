Mahindra Rolls Out Festive Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra has rolled out special festive benefits this month for all its models, except for the new Thar. The company's official website lists out a range of benefits and offers that start from ₹ 20,550 for the Bolero, going up to ₹ 3.06 lakh for the Alturas G4. These offers are inclusive of cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. The benefits are valid for this month alone, up till October 31, 2020. Currently, the highest offers are for the Mahindra Alturas G4, the KUV100, and the Scorpio. Here are all the offer details.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently offered with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh, the highest among all models

As mentioned above, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently offered with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. This includes cash discounts of up to ₹ 2.20 lakh, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000, a corporate discount of up to 16,000 and a few other benefits of up to ₹ 20,000. Right now, the SUV is priced at ₹ 28.73 lakh to ₹ 31.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Next up, is the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, which comes with cash benefits of up to ₹ 33,055, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 5,000. This one is currently priced between ₹ 5.67 lakh and ₹ 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Additional Offers Total Benefits Alturas G4 ₹ 2.20 lakh ₹ 50,000 ₹ 16,000 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 3.06 lakh KUV100 NXT ₹ 33,055 ₹ 20,000 ₹ 4,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 62,055 Scorpio ₹ 20,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 60,000 XUV500 ₹ 12,760 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 9,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 56,760 XUV300 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 45,000 Marazzo ₹ 15,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 6,000 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 41,000 Bolero ₹ 6,550 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 4,000 NA ₹ 20,550

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes with benefits of up to ₹ 60,000 this month

As for the Mahindra Scorpio, the SUV comes with benefits of up to ₹ 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 5,000 and additional benefits of up to 10,000. It's currently priced from ₹ 12.42 lakh to ₹ 16.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Next up is the XUV500, which is offered with cash benefits of up to ₹ 12,760, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 30,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional offers of up to ₹ 5,000. The XUV500 is currently priced from ₹ 13.58 lakh to 19.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This month, the Mahindra XUV300 also comes with benefits, which go up to ₹ 45,000

The Mahindra XUV300, on the other hand, comes with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000, exchange bonus of up to 25,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹ 5,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 5000. The SUV is currently priced at ₹ 7.95 lakh to ₹ 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the Mahindra Marazzo, the MPV comes with benefits of up to ₹ 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 6,000 and additional benefits of up to 5,000. It's currently priced from ₹ 11.25 lakh to ₹ 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Lastly, we have the Mahindra Bolero, which comes with cash benefits of up to ₹ 6,650, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000. This one is currently priced between ₹ 8.01 lakh and ₹ 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

All the prices and offers mentioned above are valid for Delhi & NCR, prices and offers may vary for other cities and regions based. We have reached out to the company for more details, but, as of now, we are yet to receive a reply from the company.

