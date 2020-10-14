New Cars and Bikes in India
Higher-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Variants Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Upgrades

Mahindra is now offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay upgrades on the top-end variants of its popular Scorpio SUV.

Charanpreet Singh
Top-end variants of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV now get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay expand View Photos
Top-end variants of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV now get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio was launched in India earlier this year
  • 2020 Scorpio is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine
  • The new BS6 Mahindra Scorpio comes in four variants - S5, S7, S9 & S11

Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian automobile manufacturer has introduced Android Auto and Apple CarPlay upgrades on the top-end variants of its popular Scorpio SUV. These features will be available only on the higher-spec S9 and S11 variants. The carmaker is offering these features to the customers as a part of regular upgrade without any additional price. The connectivity upgrade on the Scorpio brings modern connectivity options which is a great value addition. It ensures a safer and more convenient driving experience for customers.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants and loses both the AWD and AT trims

The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay car assistant system help in organising key information from the driver's device on the screen of the infotainment system. The user can access the device, through voice or steering-mounted controls, without the need of taking hands off the steering wheel. It not only reduces distraction but also allows the driver to keep his eyes on the road for a prolonged period of time.

The BS6 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV was launched earlier this year with a starting price of ₹ 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) and top-end - S11 variant retail at ₹ 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The Scorpio comes in four variants - S5, S7, S9 & S11. The BS6 Scorpio SUV is offered in four exterior shades - Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Dsat Silver.

Mahindra is offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay only on S9 and S11 variants only

The 2020 Scorpio gets imposing front grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED eyebrows, new fog lamps, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, redesigned tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights, faux leather interiors with dark fabric insert, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking assistance, reverse parking camera, automatic temperature control and more.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The powerhouse is capable of making 140 bhp of maximum power at 3,750 rpm against a peak torque of 320 Nm in between 1,500-2,800 rpm. The oil burner comes mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission.

