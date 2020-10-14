This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees

Anand Mahindra has termed the use of Super seeder to curb pollution levels as immediate priority.

It's that time of the year when pollution levels start rising to alarming numbers in the entire northern India. One of the main reasons for that is the burning of stubble by farmers in the states of Haryana and Punjab as for them this is the cheapest way of disposing of the waste generated from the summer crops. However this is in no way environment friendly as it causes a lot of smoke which increases the pollution to hazardous levels in many parts of the country. However, Swaraj Tractors, a subsidiary of Mahindra has found a more environment friendly way of that returns the stubble back to the soil.

Swaraj 963FE is ideal for super seeder application due its lower operating speeds.

The company is advocating the use of super seeders with their tractors that helps returns the stubble back to the soil and solves the issue of stubble burning. According to a tweet shared by Swaraj, "Super Seeder with Swaraj 963FE helps overcome the stubble burning problem. An environment friendly solution for a better tomorrow. New Swaraj 963FE, is ideal for super seeder application due its lower operating speeds."

Super Seeder with Swaraj 963FE helps overcome the stubble burning problem. An environment friendly solution for a better tomorrow. New Swaraj 963FE, is ideal for super seeder application due its lower operating speeds. pic.twitter.com/GoIuYwDkb3 October 14, 2020

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra group, shared the video on social media and called it immediate priority. Addressing Hemant Sikka, who is the president of Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra, he said," We should be more active in facilitating the adoption of such implements. This is a real priority."

We should be more active in facilitating the adoption of such implements @hsikka1 This is a real priority. https://t.co/6D22OPHCGv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 14, 2020

Hemant Sikka too was quick to reply saying this will be taken up as a top priority by the company.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.