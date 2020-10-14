New Cars and Bikes in India
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees

Swaraj Tractors, a subsidiary of Mahindra is advocating the use of super seeders with their tractors that helps returns the stubble back to the soil and solves the issue of stubble burning.

Shams Raza Naqvi By  Shams Raza Naqvi | Updated:
Anand Mahindra has termed the use of Super seeder to curb pollution levels as immediate priority. expand View Photos
Anand Mahindra has termed the use of Super seeder to curb pollution levels as immediate priority.

  • Super seeder returns the stubble back to the soil
  • Swaraj 963FE is ideal for super seeder use due its lower operating speeds
  • Stubble burning has been the main cause of rising pollution levels

It's that time of the year when pollution levels start rising to alarming numbers in the entire northern India. One of the main reasons for that is the burning of stubble by farmers in the states of Haryana and Punjab as for them this is the cheapest way of disposing of the waste generated from the summer crops. However this is in no way environment friendly as it causes a lot of smoke which increases the pollution to hazardous levels in many parts of the country. However, Swaraj Tractors, a subsidiary of Mahindra has found a more environment friendly way of that returns the stubble back to the soil.

Swaraj 963FE is ideal for super seeder application due its lower operating speeds.

The company is advocating the use of super seeders with their tractors that helps returns the stubble back to the soil and solves the issue of stubble burning. According to a tweet shared by Swaraj, "Super Seeder with Swaraj 963FE helps overcome the stubble burning problem. An environment friendly solution for a better tomorrow. New Swaraj 963FE, is ideal for super seeder application due its lower operating speeds."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra group, shared the video on social media and called it immediate priority. Addressing Hemant Sikka, who is the president of Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra, he said," We should be more active in facilitating the adoption of such implements. This is a real priority."

Hemant Sikka too was quick to reply saying this will be taken up as a top priority by the company.

