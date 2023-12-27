Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the all-electric XUV400 earlier this year. Now, as the year draws to a close, the brand is offering discounts of up to Rs 4 lakh for the XUV400. It is available in two trims; EC and EL, with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Variants Discounts XUV 400 EC with 3.3 kW AC charger Rs 1.5 lakh XUV 400 EC with 7.2 kW charger Rs 1.5 lakh XUV 400 EL with 7.2 kW charger Rs 3 lakh XUV 400 DT EL with 7.2 kW charger Rs 4 lakh

Diving into the specifics of the discounts, both EC variants of the XUV400, equipped with a 34.5 kWh battery pack are available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The mid-spec EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 3 lakh, while the range-topping dual-tone EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh. Both EL variants are equipped with a larger 39.4 kWh battery pack.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

Moreover, in August 2023, the brand introduced a bunch of new features for the EL variant of the XUV400. These new features include safety enhancements with the addition of an electronic stability program, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Furthermore, it gets cruise control and auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the XUV400 also gets fog lamps and a boot lamp while the audio system was updated with a pair of tweeters.

Under the hood, the XUV400 gets an electric motor generating 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds for its electric SUV and a top speed of 150 kmph. The EC and EL variants have a certified range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively.

(The discounts might vary from city to city)