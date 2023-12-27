Login

Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh

The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on December 27, 2023

Story
  • The brand is offering discounts for the XUV400 across its variants.
  • The XUV400 is available in two variants; EC and EL.
  • Depending upon the variant, the discount ranges between 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh.

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the all-electric XUV400 earlier this year. Now, as the year draws to a close, the brand is offering discounts of up to Rs 4 lakh for the XUV400. It is available in two trims; EC and EL, with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. 

 

Variants Discounts 
XUV 400 EC with 3.3 kW AC chargerRs 1.5 lakh 
XUV 400 EC with 7.2 kW chargerRs 1.5 lakh 
XUV 400 EL with 7.2 kW chargerRs 3 lakh 
XUV 400 DT EL with 7.2 kW charger Rs 4 lakh 

 

Diving into the specifics of the discounts, both EC variants of the XUV400, equipped with a 34.5 kWh battery pack are available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The mid-spec EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 3 lakh, while the range-topping dual-tone EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh. Both EL variants are equipped with a larger 39.4 kWh battery pack.

 

Also Read:  Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

 

Moreover, in August 2023, the brand introduced a bunch of new features for the EL variant of the XUV400. These new features include safety enhancements with the addition of an electronic stability program, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Furthermore, it gets cruise control and auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the XUV400 also gets fog lamps and a boot lamp while the audio system was updated with a pair of tweeters. 

 

Under the hood, the XUV400 gets an electric motor generating 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds for its electric SUV and a top speed of 150 kmph. The EC and EL variants have a certified range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively.

 

(The discounts might vary from city to city)

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on December 27, 2023

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV400 # Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV# XUV400 EV# XUV400# Discounts on Mahindra SUVs# Discounts on cars# Car News# Electric vehicles
