Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 26, 2023
- Mahindra is offering year-end discounts of up to Rs 1.80 lakh on the XUV300.
- The XUV300 is available in five trims.
- The SUV can be had with three different powertrains options.
Mahindra is offering year-end discounts of up to Rs 1.80 lakh on the XUV300. This includes a corporate discount, exchange bonus and a cash discount. The offers are available till the end of December or till stocks last. The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be had with three different powertrains options- a 1.2 litre petrol engine, a 1.5 litre diesel and a 1.2 litre turbo-petrol.
(Disclaimer: Please note that these discounts will vary from city to city and are available till stocks last.)
The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh
The SUV’s equipment list includes fully automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, a 1-touch lane change indicator, cruise control, electric tailgate release, and hill start assist. It gets two airbags as standard and 6 airbags in the top-of-the-line model.
In terms of its powertrain, the 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque while the turbo-petrol churns out a higher 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm. All powertrain options can be had with AMT and manual gearboxes.
