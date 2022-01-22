  • Home
Blink said it would collaborate with facility solutions provider ABM Industries to supply its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to dealerships across North America.
authorBy Reuters
22-Jan-22 06:20 PM IST
Blink To Supply EV Chargers At GM Dealerships In North America banner

Electric vehicle charging network and equipment company Blink Charging said on Tuesday it would supply EV chargers at General Motors (GM) dealerships in the United States and Canada. Blink said it would collaborate with facility solutions provider ABM Industries to supply its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to dealerships across North America.

The company added that it had already shipped chargers to some GM dealerships in the U.S. and has orders in hand to supply more in the coming months.

Level 2 charging can generally provide a vehicle with about 18-28 miles of range per hour and is widely found in places of employment and commercial establishments.

GM, which currently makes the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, will deliver an electric version of the Silverado pickup truck starting fall of 2023.

