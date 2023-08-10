Login

BMW Australia Issues Recall For 132 Units Of The iX1 xDrive

The company has identified a manufacturing defect that could cause the front left and front right drive shafts to become loose and detach from the eDrive system.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

10-Aug-23 11:37 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • BMW Australia recalls 132 iX1 xDrive models due to issues with left and right drive shafts.
  • The manufacturing defect risks sudden power loss and potential accidents.
  • In total 55 vehicles with front left drive shaft issues and 77 vehicles with front right drive shaft issues are recalled.

BMW Australia has initiated a recall of 132 units of its 2022-2023 iX1 xDrive models due to a critical issue involving the left and right drive shafts, potentially leading to an abrupt loss of power while driving. The company has identified a manufacturing defect that could cause the front left and front right drive shafts to become loose and detach from the eDrive system. In such cases, drivers might receive warning signals on the instrument cluster, but there is a substantial risk of accidents resulting in harm to vehicle occupants and other road users. 

 

The automaker emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, "A sudden loss of motive power whilst driving could increase the potential risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the vehicle occupants and/or other road users." In response to this safety concern, BMW Australia has advised the owners of the affected vehicles to promptly contact an authorized BMW dealer or the company itself for immediate resolution. The necessary repair work will be carried out free of charge, ensuring the safety of the vehicles and their occupants.

 

Owners of the 55 vehicles affected by the front left drive shaft issue, as well as the 77 vehicles affected by the front right drive shaft problem are urged to take swift action. The urgency to address this matter cannot be understated, as the repercussions of a sudden power loss while driving can be severe. By promptly addressing the manufacturing defect and fixing the drive shafts, BMW aims to mitigate any potential accidents and protect the well-being of those on the road.

