BMW G 310 RR To Be Exported To China From India

BMW Motorrad India will soon begin the export of its newly launched BMW G310 RR to international markets. The recently launched supersport motorcycle is the third offering in BMW's 310 series, with the G 310 GS Adventure motorcycle and G 310 R naked motorcycle being the other two. BMW G310 RR is manufactured by TVS in its Hosur plant like the other two models, and the three products along with the TVS Apache RR 310 are the result of a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company.

After India, China is the second largest market for the 310 cc motorcycles from BMW Motorrad, and BMW G 310 RR will also be exported to China from here. "Our exports of the BMW G 310 RR will start with the China market which will be the second market after India where this product will be launched in Q2 of 2023. The G 310 RR will only be made in India and the bikes to be sold in China will go from India as part of our cooperation with TVS Motor Company" said Markus Mueller-Zambre, head of region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad.

India is the largest market for BMW's 310 series with over 15,000 units sold here out of 50,000 in the world, and China follows India as the second largest market with around 6000 units sold. Following these two markets are the Latin American & European markets. Considering that BMW G 310 RR is almost entirely based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and loses out on some bits like the better Michelin Road 5 tyres and the petal disc brakes which are present on the TVS, the BMW doesn't make the best case for it in India, as it costs a premium over its TVS counterpart. However, this product was developed with exports in mind, and will be considered a great offering in markets where the TVS Apache RR 310 is absent. Despite that, India is likely to remain the largest market for the G 310 RR, as some buyers will choose the motorcycle over the TVS thanks to the brand value the German manufacturer's badge offers.