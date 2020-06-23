New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Unveils The 8 Series Golden Thunder Special Editions

The 'Golden Thunder' will be available as edition models from September 2020 onwards on all three body variants of the 8 Series, the Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe.

The edition vehicles will be produced at the BMW plant in Dingolfing, Germany

Highlights

  • Idea is to give edition models the character of a custom-built vehicle
  • Body is finished in sapphire black metallic or frozen black metallic
  • Inside, the centre console also gets an edition emblem

German luxury car maker, BMW, has given a special dark treatment to its 8 series model, called the Golden Thunder. A body finish in sapphire black metallic or frozen black metallic has been given colour accentuations in gold for a premium finish. For added exclusivity, golden accentuation lines also run from the front apron to the side skirts and into the rear apron. Other features finished in gold are the exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler and the 20-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design.The cars also get a high gloss shadow line and black brake calipers for the M sports brake system.

The M sports package is always a standard feature in these vehicles.

The theme will be made available as a special edition on all three body types of the 8 Series, the Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe. All the powertrain options too will benefit from this treatment. These include the BMW 840i and the BMW 840d xDrive through to the BMW M850i xDrive. The special edition vehicles will be produced at the BMW plant in Dingolfing, Germany, starting from September 2020. The company says the idea behind these accentuations was to give the models the character of a custom-built vehicle.

Also read: 2021 BMW M5 And M5 Competition Unveiled

The 'Edition Golden Thunder' inscription is embroidered on the front headrests

Inside the BMW Individual Merino leather trim in black gets an 'Edition Golden Thunder' inscription embroidered on the front headrests and the BMW individual alcantara anthracite roof liner for the all 3 cars. On the centre console too, the high-end shimmering surfaces are supplemented with an edition emblem. The edition models also feature a Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system.

