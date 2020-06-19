2021 BMW M5 And M5 Competition Unveiled

BMW M cars have always thrilled us and the M5 by all means takes the top spot in keeping us exhilarated. It's been over a couple of years we first saw the current-generation M5 and M5 Competition and BMW has updated them again for model year 2021. That said, the updates are subtle and it will take a detailed look to figure out what all has been updated in its looks and even on the inside where the upgrades are limited to new features.

The profile of the new BMW M5 remains identical to its predecessor.

Following BMW's newly discovered size obsession, the kidney grille has grown tad bigger but it doesn't look obnoxious, going really well with the redesigned sculpted bumper that sports a bigger air dam. The air vents on either ends are a size bigger as well and the grille is flanked by new sleeker looking LED headlights that integrate L-shaped DRLs. At the rear, the bumper looks a bit angular than before and sports a larger and sharper diffuser with specifically M-designed quad exhaust pipes. There haven't been any changes made to its profile but it gets new 19-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, in the M5 competition you get black treatment on the front grille, tail lamps, rear lip spoiler and badges.

The new standard Live Cockpit setup with iDrive7 comes as the most prominent update on the inside.

On the inside, the new standard Live Cockpit setup with iDrive7 comes as the most prominent update. It is now equipped with two 12.3-inch displays, one is the touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and then is the new instrument panel behind the steering wheel. It also gets the latest cloud based BMW navigation system and new driver-assist features like lane-departure warning with steering assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert and auto high beam assist. It also gets the driver assistance professional package as an option that comes with features like adaptive cruise control with stop and go and auto lane centre feature among others.

At the rear the 2021 BMW M5 gets an angular bumper and revised diffuser.

Under the hood it continues with the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol motor that is tuned to churn out 594 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The same engine in the M5 Competition belts out 612 bhp, giving it enough boost to clock triple digit speeds in 3.1 seconds while the M5 does the same in 3.2 seconds. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all-four wheels, but driver also has the option to toggle between four Wheel Drive (4WD), 4WD Sport and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) traction modes while it also gets common drive modes like the Comfort, Sport, Sport+ along with a new Track mode.

