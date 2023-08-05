BMW Vision Neue Klasse Set To Make Its Debut On September 2

In a recent quarterly statement conference call, Oliver Zipse, the Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, announced that a new concept car, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, is set to make its debut on September 2. The date holds special significance as it marks nearly 60 years since the brand introduced the original Neue Klasse models.



The Vision Neue Klasse represents an electric vehicle platform rather than a single product, and BMW has ambitious plans for it. The company aims to launch six models based on this platform within a span of 24 months after the Vision Neue Klasse’s debut. Among the lineup, the first offering will be an electric sedan, followed by a compact SUV.

Also Read: BMW's Regensburg Plant Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 10 Lakh Units Of The X1

Zipse emphasised the importance of Neue Klasse for BMW's future, stating, "It is about nothing less than the future of the BMW brand, the BMW Group, and our portfolio. We are in intensive preparation for this and will continue to make significant investments in relevant future technologies over the next few years."

Production of the first Neue Klasse EV will commence in 2025 at the Debrecen plant in Hungary, followed by manufacturing in Munich and Shenyang, China, starting in 2026 to celebrate the 20 years anniversary of BMW Brilliance. Additionally, a substantial $855-million (Rs. 70,349,827,500) expansion at the Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico will enable the facility to produce Neue Klasse models and battery packs from 2027.

Also Read: 2024 GS Trophy: BMW Motorrad Announces Fourth Edition Of Indian National Qualifier



The BMW i Vision Dee concept showcased at CES 2023, offered a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming Neue Klasse models. The concept featured a widened version of BMW's signature kidney grille and a sharply-angled Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. One of the most compelling aspects of the Neue Klasse vehicles is BMW's Gen 6 battery technology. The new batteries promise a 30 per cent improvement in range, a 50 per cent reduction in production costs, and a 60 per cent decrease in carbon emissions compared to the current technology.





Written by:- Ronit Agarwal



Image source