  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 GS Trophy: BMW Motorrad Announces Fourth Edition Of Indian National Qualifier

2024 GS Trophy: BMW Motorrad Announces Fourth Edition Of Indian National Qualifier

The ninth edition of this global event will take place in Namibia
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
01-Aug-23 03:19 PM IST
BMW GS Trophy 3.jpg
Highlights
  • BMW GS motorcycle owners in India can participate in the Indian regional qualifier rounds
  • The registration deadline for the qualifiers is 5th September 2023
  • Both male and female BMW GS motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian national qualifiers

BMW Motorrad India has announced the fourth edition of the Indian National Qualifier for the prestigious International GS Trophy 2024. This thrilling event, now in its ninth edition, will take place in Namibia (southwest coast of Africa). In the past, the GS Trophy was held in Southeastern Europe (Albania) in 2022. 

The ninth edition of this event will take place in Namibia (southwest coast of Africa)

 

To qualify for the finals and stand a chance to be part of 'Team India,' BMW GS motorcycle owners in India need to enroll for the Indian regional qualifier rounds held on October 1st in Bengaluru, October 15th in Mumbai and November 5th in Delhi. The registration deadline for the qualifiers is 5th September 2023 and interested candidates can visit the brand's official website for further details on the event. 

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Updates Its 310 Range In India

 

Participants will face challenging tests, including off-road rides and technical tasks, on their own BMW GS motorcycles

 

During the national finals, participants will face challenging tests, including off-road rides and technical tasks, on their own GS motorcycles. The winners will be selected on the basis of their skills, performance and top scores across all tasks. Those who outshine will be equipped to represent India in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 in Namibia.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Revealed In Leaked Pictures

 

Both male and female BMW GS motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian National Qualifier

 

Team India will have the privilege of riding the BMW R 1250 GS provided by BMW Motorrad India for the final event in Namibia. Moreover, each rider will receive a personalised brand-new GS upon arrival in Namibia. Both male and female BMW GS motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian national qualifier. The women's team that triumphs in the national finals will earn a trip to the international female qualifying round, where they will compete against six other women's teams and join the 16 men's teams in Namibia.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Reports Sales Of 4,667 Two-Wheelers In First Half Of 2023

 

This competition awards points to riders during the various stages

 

The Indian national qualifier is held biennially and replicates the challenges of the international GS Trophy. This competition awards points to riders during the various stages, leading to a final showdown where the top scorers compete for the coveted three-team positions. 

Related Articles
BMW Motorrad Updates Its 310 Range In India
BMW Motorrad Updates Its 310 Range In India
4 hours ago
BMW R 1250 GS, R1250 GS Adventure Recalled In Europe; Potential Fuel Line Leak Revealed
BMW R 1250 GS, R1250 GS Adventure Recalled In Europe; Potential Fuel Line Leak Revealed
13 days ago
BMW Motorrad India Reports Sales Of 4,667 Two-Wheelers In First Half Of 2023
BMW Motorrad India Reports Sales Of 4,667 Two-Wheelers In First Half Of 2023
14 days ago
BMW Motorrad Introduces ConnectedRide Smart Glasses
BMW Motorrad Introduces ConnectedRide Smart Glasses
20 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

BMW Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner