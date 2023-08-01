2024 GS Trophy: BMW Motorrad Announces Fourth Edition Of Indian National Qualifier

BMW Motorrad India has announced the fourth edition of the Indian National Qualifier for the prestigious International GS Trophy 2024. This thrilling event, now in its ninth edition, will take place in Namibia (southwest coast of Africa). In the past, the GS Trophy was held in Southeastern Europe (Albania) in 2022.

To qualify for the finals and stand a chance to be part of 'Team India,' BMW GS motorcycle owners in India need to enroll for the Indian regional qualifier rounds held on October 1st in Bengaluru, October 15th in Mumbai and November 5th in Delhi. The registration deadline for the qualifiers is 5th September 2023 and interested candidates can visit the brand's official website for further details on the event.

Participants will face challenging tests, including off-road rides and technical tasks, on their own BMW GS motorcycles

During the national finals, participants will face challenging tests, including off-road rides and technical tasks, on their own GS motorcycles. The winners will be selected on the basis of their skills, performance and top scores across all tasks. Those who outshine will be equipped to represent India in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 in Namibia.

Both male and female BMW GS motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian National Qualifier

Team India will have the privilege of riding the BMW R 1250 GS provided by BMW Motorrad India for the final event in Namibia. Moreover, each rider will receive a personalised brand-new GS upon arrival in Namibia. Both male and female BMW GS motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian national qualifier. The women's team that triumphs in the national finals will earn a trip to the international female qualifying round, where they will compete against six other women's teams and join the 16 men's teams in Namibia.

This competition awards points to riders during the various stages

The Indian national qualifier is held biennially and replicates the challenges of the international GS Trophy. This competition awards points to riders during the various stages, leading to a final showdown where the top scorers compete for the coveted three-team positions.