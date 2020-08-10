Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August

The new Honda Jazz car can also be booked online for an amount of Rs. 5,000.

Honda Cars India has started the pre-launch bookings of its upcoming New Jazz. The New Jazz can be pre-booked with an amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorized HCIL dealerships across the country. The car can also be booked online for an amount of ₹ 5,000. The company will launch the car this month itself

New Honda Jazz will be launched in India very soon

Honda has already teased the car ahead of its launch in the country and we know that it will be stylish and sporty. There will be no change in dimensions though. However, Honda promises that it will comes with a host of innovative and refined upgrades. The Jazz will only be available with the 1.2-litre i-VTec petrol engine and it will be available in both manual and CVT transmission. There will be no diesel on offer.

The 2020 Jazz exudes style too and it gets upgrades to the exterior in the form of new black grille with chrome accents, LED headlights with DRLs, LED fog lamps, rear LED wing Light and new front and rear bumpers. The Jazz will also come with an electric sunroof as well and we reckon that will certainly grab a lot of eyeballs.

New Honda Jazz BS6 teaser revealed new LED headlamps and updated grille

Honda is also packing the Jazz with features like cruise control, smart entry and push button Start/Stop system in both Manual and CVT. Honda is also providing paddle shifters on the car on the CVT variant. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment."

