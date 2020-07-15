New-Gen Honda City: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Honda City sedan will only be offered in three variants - V, VX, and ZX

The new-gen 2020 Honda City has officially gone on sale in India and for all the new features and equipment it offers, the carmaker has priced the compact sedan quite attractively. Globally sold as the seventh-generation model, the Honda City is currently in its fifth generation in India, and the car comes with a host of new elements, both outside as well as inside. Now, we have already driven the car and even shared our comprehensive review, however, with the launch of the car, we now have answers to some of the other aspects like variant-specific features and more.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City vs Old City: Price Comparison In India

Honda City 10.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Here's All You Need To Know About The 2020 Honda City Sedan:

The 2020 Honda City will only be offered in three variants - V, VX, and ZX, and the petrol version of three variants will come with optional CVT automatic transmission. The diesel, variants, on the other hand will be manual-only for now. Also Read: New-Generation Honda City Launched In India The Honda City is now longer by 109 mm and wider by 53 mm, at 4,549 mm and 1,748 mm respectively We have already told you that the Honda City is now longer by 109 mm and wider by 53 mm, at 4,549 mm and 1,748 mm respectively. However, Honda has also worked upon offering more cabin space. The front seats are scooped out for more knee room, and the foot space been increased by 26 mm in width and more than 31 mm in the forward direction. This is despite the wheelbase remaining unchanged at 2600 mm. The Honda City also comes with stylish exterior features like - full LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, the signature chrome bar on the grille, dual tone 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and Z-shaped LED taillamps. The car also comes with a larger electric sunroof, shark-fin antenna, and new ORVMs. Also Read: Current Generation Honda City To Continue With Only The Petrol Engine The new gen Honda City comes with 9-array LED headlamps and the signature chrome bar on the grille Inside the cabin, the new City feels more premium now, and the light beige interior help create more sense of space. The top-spec model also comes with premium leather upholstery, while the cushion thickness is 3 time more than the previous-gen model. The rear passengers also get individual headrests and 3-point seatbelts, with a foldable central armrest. Also Read: The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review The cabin is also loaded with gizmos like - a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster, ambient lighting, one-touch start/stop, keyless entry, remote engine start, auto up/down function for all power windows, rear sunshade, auto headlamps and follow-me-home lights. The new Honda City comes with a more premium-looking cabin with good fit and finish along with a new 8-inch infotainment system that's standard The new City also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new City is also India's first car to feature Alexa remote compatibility, which is also the industry's first. Both these features are standard. The car now also comes equipped with Honda Connect, the company connected car system that offers a range of features like - unauthorised access alert, crash notification, Find My Car function, and remote operation. Honda is offering it telematics services to customers free of charge for 5 years. Also Read: All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review The top-spec Honda City comes with remote access key for power windows and sunroof The latest generation Honda City uses advanced high strength tensile steel body offering better rigidity, safety and stable riding. It comes equipped with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Honda Lone Watch camera, ISOFIX compatible rear seats, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, multi-angle rear camera, and more. The new Honda City comes with a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines The 2020 Honda City comes with a pair of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The former is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine tuned to make 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, offers 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, the petrol option also gets the optional CVT automatic transmission. The 2020 Honda City is priced at ₹ 10.90 lakh to ₹ 14.44 lakh for the petrol variants and ₹ 12.40 lakh to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the diesel variants (all ex-showroom Delhi). The car will be sold alongside the petrol variants of the previous-gen Honda City, and it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.