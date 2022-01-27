Buying A Used 2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Should You Consider One

Cars produced by Maruti Suzuki India are one of the most preferred choices of wheels in the used car space and finding the right one isn't that cumbersome. Apart from being fuel-efficient, Maruti cars offer an excellent resale value as they age quite gracefully. One of these is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, introduced after 2018, in its new generation embodiment. However, if you are looking for the older iterations, the 2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift to be specific, then the used car space will open numerous doors. The highest-rated version of the hatchback is in fact for the older models, manufactured between 2015 till 2017, and if you find one, then scroll down to know what you need to know before signing on the dotted lines.

Maruti Swift's is one of the most successful products to come out of the company stable and is no less than an icon in the Indian automotive space. Till 2017, Maruti had sold over 17 lakh units, which was unprecedented for a hatchback. Not only was it practical, the Swift was one of the most comfortable in its segment but was beaten by its rivals when the features list was compared. Available in both petrol and diesel guises, in both manual and automatic gearbox, the former was the most popular version for buyers. At the time, the Swift received a major cosmetic twist that was sporty in looks, with enough chrome to enhance its appeal.

2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift

This Swift comes equipped with a 1.2-litre K-series engine that produces 84bhp and 114Nm of torque. You start loving the amount of power you have in your hands as the Swift is lighter and more agile thanks to the overall weight of the car. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission which slots in so beautifully that even in start/stop traffic conditions, driving this manual is not a problem. The steering is light and makes it easy to tinker around. As for the engine-gearbox configuration, it depends upon your usage, but if you want to city commuter, then we suggest you go for the petrol engine with the manual gearbox. The diesel on the other hand is not refined compared to other diesel models in the market but makes for great highway partners.

The petrol-manual Swift delivered around 13kmpl in the city and around 20kmpl on the highways. Impressively, the petrol-auto Swift delivered 11kmpl and 17kmpl in the city and highway, respectively. The diesel though is frugal, and the manual registered efficiency of 17.5kpl in the city and around 23kmpl on the highway, while the automatic did 15kmpl in the city and 24kmpl on the highway.

The 2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in the used car space for anywhere between Rs. 2.44 lakh to Rs. 3.46 lakh for the petrol versions, while the diesel models retail between Rs. 3.12 lakh to Rs. 4.10 lakh depending on the variant, in the used car market. Apart from doing the due diligence, one should check the condition of the tyres, brake pads, and filter, and get it replaced before making a purchase.

Things to check before the purchase of the 2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift:

1. Gearbox condition

2. Rattles from plastics

3. Airbag controller unit