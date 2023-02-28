  • Home
  • News
  • BYD To Build $1.2 Billion EV Battery Plant In Central China - Report

BYD To Build $1.2 Billion EV Battery Plant In Central China - Report

FinDreams Technology, the Chinese company's battery unit, is aiming to build a facility with the capacity to produce 40 gigawatt hours per year of its Blade Battery in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province
authorBy Reuters
28-Feb-23 06:57 PM IST
null

BYD, the world's largest maker of electrified vehicles, plans to invest $1.2 billion to build a new factory for its batteries in China, according to environmental appraisal filings.

FinDreams Technology, the Chinese company's battery unit, is aiming to build a facility with the capacity to produce 40 gigawatt hours per year of its Blade Battery in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, according to environmental filings published on the Zhengzhou government website on Friday seeking public feedback on the project.

A company spokesperson could not immediately comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters.

BYD's Blade Battery is a less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that its Chairman Wang Chuanfu has said is safer than other alternatives in the market and will not catch fire.

It has been powering BYD's best-selling battery electric cars such as the Han and Seal sedans that compete with Tesla's Model 3 in China.

 

 

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Related Articles
Berkshire Hathaway Sells $44.9 Million Of Shares In China's BYD
Berkshire Hathaway Sells $44.9 Million Of Shares In China's BYD
6 hours ago
China's BYD To Launch Luxury Electric Sedan In India This Year
China's BYD To Launch Luxury Electric Sedan In India This Year
1 month ago
BYD Executive Says It Will Supply Batteries To Tesla Very Soon: Report
BYD Executive Says It Will Supply Batteries To Tesla Very Soon: Report
9 months ago
China's BYD Ends Full Combustion Engine Cars To Focus On Electric, Plug-In Hybrids
China's BYD Ends Full Combustion Engine Cars To Focus On Electric, Plug-In Hybrids
11 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 MG Hector Sharp CVT Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2021 MG
Hector Sharp CVT Petrol
  • 42,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
18.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹39,132
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
Great Deal
2021 Volkswagen
Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
  • 26,187 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
13.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line