Car Sales May 2022: Mahindra's Overall Domestic Sales Stood At 53,726

Mahindra announced its overall auto sales for the month of May 2022 stood at 53,726 vehicles, compared to 17,447 units sold during the Covid-19 hit May 2021, registering a 207.94 per cent year-on-year growth. In the SUV segment, the company registered 26,632 units in May 2022, against 7,748 units sold in the same period last year, recording a growth of 243.73 per cent. As far as overall passenger vehicle sales go, the Mumbai-based carmaker registered 26,904 vehicles in sales in May 2022, registering a hike of 236.13 per cent, as against 8,004 units sold in the same period in May 2021.

Commenting on the overall growth for the company, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline.”

Mahindra will launch the new Scorpio-N on June 27.

Nakra also revealed that the new Mahindra Scorpio-N has received a strong response registering robust bookings. “We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high-interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra.”

The company also saw a decent hike in sales volume for the month of May 2022 in the CV space including LCV < 2T, LCV 2 T – 3.5 T, and LCV > 3.5T + MHCV. The company recorded sales of 21,149 units, as against 7,236 units sold in May 2021, recording a hike of 192.27 per cent.

Nakra said, “Our commercial vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain-related issues, which continue to constraint volumes, and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact.”

In the three-wheeler space, the company recorded 3,645 units in May 2022, compared to 272 units retailed in May 2021, recording a surplus of 1240.07 per cent. The exports stood at 2,028 units in May 2021 against 1,935 from May 2021, a marginal change of 4.81 per cent.