carandbike Awards 2021: Entry-Level Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

The entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment has been dominated by just one brand for sometime now, and that is Royal Enfield, with nearly 90 per cent of market share in the 350 cc segment. But over the past couple of years, brands like Jawa Motorcycles have offered more options to the consumer, with similar neo retro appeal, and history. Now, Honda has also jumped headlong into this segment, to get a slice of the lucrative category which seems to show no signs of letting down in growth terms. But then, Jawa offers something which neither Royal Enfield or Honda has, at the moment, an attractive factory-custom Bobber, at a price point which certainly will make the Jawa Perak appeal to many.

Honda targets the 350 cc modern classic motorcycle segment with the new H'Ness CB 350

All three brands have their own strengths, and appeal. With a single-cylinder 350 cc with a typical 'thump', a name hinting at being a 'Royal' contender and styling borrowed from Honda's own legacy from the '60s and '70s, the H'Ness CB350 has a lot going for it. But it still has a tough fight to unseat Royal Enfield, as well as sideline the Jawa Perak. Eventually, the Perak may well turn out to be the dark horse in this fight, but it does go up against two very deserving contenders as well.

The design of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has the familiar silhoette of the Thunderbird 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 is the newest Royal Enfield motorcycle, built on an all-new 350 cc platform, with a new engine and new double cradle frame. The new Meteor 350 replaces the Thunderbird 350 and has been positioned as a global product. It has been launched in Thailand, now Europe, and is also likely to be launched in the US. The new 350 cc Royal Enfield is a product of Royal Enfield's global team, with inputs from the UK Tech Centre in collaboration with Royal Enfield's R&D department in India.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first model in the all-new 350 cc platform from Royal Enfield

The Meteor 350 gets a dual downtube frame and is powered by an all-new 349 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine which makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The Meteor 350 also features the Royal Enfield Tripper navigation system, powered by Google Maps, offering turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity. The base Fireball variant is priced at ₹ 1.78 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top-spec Supernova variant is priced at ₹ 1.93 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 was launched in October 2020 with two variants and clearly targeted to take on Royal Enfield

Honda H'Ness CB350

The Honda H'Ness CB350 is Honda Motorcyle and Scooter India's weapon to take the battle to Royal Enfield's doorstep in the entry-level modern classic segment. With design inspiration taken from Honda's storied CB series range of roadsters, the new H'Ness CB 350 oozes old world charm. The engine's state of tune, and the specifications show that Honda has clearly developed the CB 350 to take the fight to established rivals in this segment. The 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm, but the 30 Nm of torque is best in class, and peaks at a low 3,000 rpm.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is an impressive and well-rounded product

With features like Honda Smartphone Voice Control System on the top-spec variant, as well as standard traction control system (Honda Selectable Torque Control System), the H'Ness CB350 is a well-rounded product with the capability to be one of the best in the segment. But dethroning Royal Enfield will be a difficult task, to say the least. With prices starting at ₹ 1.86 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base DLX variant, the H'Ness CB350 is also priced competitively in the segment. But for the Voice Control System and dual-tone colours, the DLX Pro variant is priced at ₹ 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom), but still undercuts the top variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The Jawa Perak sits at a unique position, as India's most affordable factory-built Bobber

Jawa Perak

The Jawa Perak lays claim to being the most affordable factory built bobber motorcycle available on sale in India. Priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Jawa Perak is also the most expensive in the segment, but will have a niche fan following for sure. The Perak's 334 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 30 bhp and 33 Nm, marginally more than the competition, but its appeal will be limited by its Bobber design. However, the Perak sits at a unique place, with a niche appeal that's difficult to ignore. And even as a product, it's got everything to make it likeable, and it's dynamically sound as well; all qualities to give it the possibility of walking away with the coveted award in this category.

